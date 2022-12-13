Stuff Photography Christmas Gift Guide

Photographers can be a tricky bunch to buy for. Gadgets for your snap-happy friends and family are not exactly cheap – and if it’s you that’s the photographer yourself, you’ll know that better than anybody.

However, there is one great way to ensure you get the best deal possible, saving money and picking up top gear at much more wallet-friendly prices than you’re used to.

With MPB, you can get your hands on some fantastic photography gear with massive savings compared to when buying the same products brand new. You’ll also be reassured by a six-month warranty, giving you peace of mind too.

So, what are you waiting for – take a look at some of these top gift ideas to get the ideas flowing.

Canon EOS R5

This superb mirrorless model is likely to be top of many photographer’s Christmas wishlists.

With its 45 megapixel full-frame sensor, 8K video recording, 20fps stills capture and a range of other advanced technologies, it’s the perfect camera to take both your photography and video to the next level.

The 5.69m-dot OLED viewfinder is superb to look through, while the 2m-dot vari-angle screen means you’ll never miss a moment. There’s also a great range of RF lenses to cater to every genre.

But, all of this expertise doesn’t come cheap. Fear not, however, as with MPB you can save up to an amazing £900 compared to the new price.

Canon EOS 5D Mark III

Looking for something a little bit more traditional? This fantastic DSLR is a great go-to for those looking to step up to full-frame shooting for the first time.

The model may have been superseded by a newer device, but it’s still more than capable of producing excellent shots with its 22.3 megapixel full-frame sensor, 6fps shooting capability, a 61-point AF system and 100% coverage in the optical viewfinder. It might not offer 4K video recording, but the Full HD it produces is still great for those who are just starting out, or experimenting with video.

Pick it up for as little as £384 – a veritable bargain for a camera of this calibre.

Sony a6000

Gifting someone their first camera this Christmas? The Sony a6000 is a lovely little device that will introduce the budding snapper in your life to a whole world of fantastic possibilities.

It boasts a 24 megapixel APS-C sensor, fast hybrid autofocusing, a tilting LCD screen and up to 11fps shooting. Full HD video recording is available for those who want to give that a go too.

You can save over £200 on the suggested retail price by picking it up from MPB.

DJI Mavic 2 Pro

Know somebody who’s looking to try something new with their photography and fancies getting up high with aerial photography?

The DJI Mavic 2 Pro is one of the most powerful consumer drones out there, featuring an aerodynamic body design, up to 31 minutes of flight time, and Micro SD card compatibility for saving all your pictures and video.

With prices as little as £489, this drone is well over half the price it was at launch.

Please note, you will need to follow the appropriate flying regulations. It’s worth checking in advance what these are before buying a drone.

GoPro Hero 10 Black

For photographers who’ve already got a wide range of gear, adding an action camera into the mix could see you win lots of brownie points.

Use it for all sorts of rugged adventures, thanks to the GoPro’s tough and waterproof credentials. You get 5.3K video, 23MP photos, and great performance in low light and super-smooth video courtesy of HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilisation.

All of your footage can be automatically uploaded to be sure you never lose any of your precious memories.

Pick it up for as little as £324 with MPB.

Nikon D850

Cameras like the Nikon D850 prove that there’s still plenty of life left in the classic DSLR, and this model is packed with fantastic technology to help elevate your shots, perhaps making it ideal for students and those upgrading to full-frame for the first time.

With its 45 megapixel full-frame sensor, the detail that this camera can reproduce is stunning. On top of that, you’ve got 7fps shooting, a crisp optical viewfinder and excellent Full HD video recording.

At prices starting at just £984, you can save an enormous £1600 by picking a used model up.

If none of the above tickle your fancy, be sure to still check out MPB.com, where you should be able to find exactly what you’re looking for, even relatively recently released products, at a fantastic price. Don’t forget you can also trade in any of your own unused photographic gear too to save even more money.