Tado smart thermostat tech is up to £100 off this Black Friday

Winter is well and truly underway, and many of us are looking at options to upgrade our heating systems (or at least be more energy-savvy). Tado is a popular choice for smart heating, with a range of devices available. And Tado products are heating up some big savings this Black Friday – with up to £100 off:

The deals are enough to make you sweat! Note that while most of Tado’s deals are on Amazon, some are across different retailers. For example, the best deal on the Wireless Smart Thermostat is from Screwfix. All other products are at the lowest price on Amazon, but your favourite retailer is likely also offering a discount.

Adding smarts to your central heating and money-saving features, the Tado system got five out of five stars in our review. Tado’s smart thermostat kits allow you to control your heating anytime and from anywhere, using the companion app or your favourite home assistant.

The kits boast smart features like zone controls and geofencing, which really cranks up the heat on your home solution. The clever tech is simple to set up, with easy self-installation within half an hour (we know, we’ve tried). What’s more, Tado reckons it can save you up to 22% on your heating bills.

Plus, if you’re already dabbling with Tado’s smart heating tech, you can nab some accessories at bargain prices as well. The 3x Smart Radiator Thermostat Pack is down to £170, which is £30 off the RRP of £200.