The 27 best comedy films on Netflix

Oh, and if you’re more interested in funny TV series than funny films, don’t worry: we’ve also got a list of those too: The best comedy TV shows on Netflix.

Napoleon Dynamite Napoleon Dynamite is a nerd of many talents: time machine inventor, llama handler, graceful dancer and all-round poster boy for the semi-mythical 1980s. In case you missed the t-shirts that are still knocking about decades after this movie was released, the movie’s story revolves around Napoleon’s new best friend Pedro running for class president, with obligatory indie teen comedy staples like girl trouble and a dysfunctional family tossed into the mix. But as with many low budget indie comedies, Napoleon Dynamite is buoyed along more by its tone (absolutely laden with irony) and characters (deadpan, deluded and just plain weird) than its plot. Trust us: just hop on and enjoy the ride. Watch Napoleon Dynamite on Netflix

O Brother, Where Art Thou? One of the Coen brothers’ most inventive and winsome movies, 2000’s O Brother, Where Art Thou? is an unconventional adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey. The 1930s American South stands in for ancient Greece and, while George Clooney’s escaped convict makes for an unlikely Odysseus, any halfway keen observer will pick up the similarities easily enough. Packed with the Coens’ trademark offbeat humour, blessed with a fine ensemble cast and boasting a fantastic bluegrass and folk music soundtrack, this movie is a delightfully weird, effortlessly entertaining trip into the mythical past. Or should that be two mythical pasts? Watch O Brother, Where Art Thou? on Netflix

In the Loop Before he was the twelfth Doctor Who, Peter Capaldi played the fantastically foul-mouthed Malcolm Tucker, government spin-doctor extraordinaire (and clearly inspired by Tony Blair’s real-life media guru Alastair Campbell, almost as sweary as Tucker). In this feature film – spun off from the BBC series The Thick of It – Tucker is part of a delegation sent to Washington to deal with rising tensions in the Middle East. Writer Armando Iannucci’s take on the build-up to the Iraq War is at once farcical and bleak, as backstabbing politicos massage the evidence to create a case for intervention while scrambling to exclude each other from committees and action groups. Capaldi’s baroque swearing is the undoubted highlight, but the late James Gandolfini’s turn as a U.S. Army general comes a close second. Watch In the Loop on Netflix

Tremors The 1980s and 90s were a boom period for wildly entertaining one-word-title comedy-horror films – think Gremlins, Critters… and Tremors. In the latter, Kevin Bacon and Fred Ward play handymen whose plans for a new life are scuppered when their tiny desert town is besieged by huge, human-eating underground monsters. There’s nothing particularly clever or ground-breaking (no pun intended) about this film, but it’s a brisk creature feature with some great comic moments, tense action scenes and enjoyable cast of characters. We can dig it. Watch Tremors on Netflix

Hot Rod Hot Rod – in which Andy Samberg plays a wannabe stuntman desperate to win the respect of his tough stepfather (Ian McShane) – received mixed reviews and achieved little box office success upon its 2007 release. Since then it’s garnered something of a cult following, and deservedly so. Originally intended to be a Will Ferrell vehicle, it instead transmuted into a platform for the sort of bizarre, surreal humour that made Samberg and his Lonely Island comedy cohorts Jorma Taccone (who co-stars) and Akiva Schaffer (who directs) famous. Describing as ahead of its time might be exaggerating things a bit, but one thing is accurate: a decade-plus on this offbeat style of comedy has become pretty much mainstream. Do yourselves a favour and take this Hot Rod for a spin. Watch Hot Rod on Netflix

Clueless One of the classic 1990s teen comedies, Clueless is a SoCal high school rework of Jane Austen’s Emma. Out go the heaving bodices, in come designer threads as rich, popular It Girl Cher (Alicia Silverstone) plays matchmaker among her friends, only to realise that she herself knows very little about romance. She is… wait for it… clueless when it comes to love. As with many films of its day, Clueless has aged quite noticeably – but hey, that’s part of its charm. And speaking of aging, we’d love to know Paul Rudd’s skincare regimen, because the man has barely changed in the 25-plus years since this film first aired. Watch Clueless on Netflix

Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa North Norfolk’s favourite son arrives on the big screen in typical Partridge style – energetically singing along to Roachford’s “Cuddly Toy” whilst driving to work at his digital radio station. Alpha Papa might not do enough to win over non-Partridge fans, but anyone who’s adored Steve Coogan’s past work (and there are lots of you out there) will get a huge kick out of seeing how Alan Partridge works on a bigger-than-normal budget (spoiler: surprisingly well). It’s a comedy movie well stocked with all the gracelessness, pathos and lack of self-awareness you’d expect from one of television’s most delightfully cringy characters. Watch Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa on Netflix

In Bruges Full of pretty canals, winding streets and medieval architecture, the Belgian city of Bruges is a wonderful place to be at Christmas time. Irish hitman Ray (Colin Farrell) doesn’t agree, dubbing the place a “sh*thole” upon arrival. He’s bored, rudderless and clearly struggling to deal with the strains his chosen career path has placed on him. As Ray and fellow killer-for-hire Ken (played wonderfully by Brendan Gleeson) blunder their way through the darker recesses of the Venice of the North, festive spirit seems in short supply – but thankfully drama, comedy and ultimately tragedy are plentiful in Martin McDonagh’s dark and riotously funny movie. Watch In Bruges on Netflix

Game Over, Man! A slacker comedy version of Die Hard might sound as tortuous as walking barefoot over broken glass, but Game Over, Man! is a pleasant surprise. “Pleasant,” however, would not be the appropriate term for the source of most of the laughs – this is one of the most effective gross-out comedies in recent times, packed with dismemberment, toilet humour, graphic nudity and all the rest of that good stuff. The setup? A group of well-trained international terrorists take over a swanky high rise hotel in Los Angeles, taking everyone (including 90s pop-reggae star Shaggy) hostage except for three members of the housekeeping staff. Can this trio of losers turn the tables on the bad guys and save the day? Well, what do you think? Watch Game Over, Man! on Netflix

Love and Monsters A family-friendly comedy adventure set in a post-apocalyptic USA might seem tonally odd, but this colourful, fast-paced and involving flick pretty much gets everything right. Seven years after an event that led to cold-blooded animals rapidly evolving into huge mutant monsters and humans moving right down the food chain, cowardly but loveable Joel decides to leave the relative safety of his underground bunker to find the girlfriend he hasn’t seen in the best part of a decade. Between the pair lies 80 miles of predator-infested wilderness – and that’s assuming he can even walk in the right direction. What follows is an enjoyable 90 minutes of strong character building, breathless action, surprisingly well-written romance and laughs that’ll keep your kids (and maybe even you) glued to the screen. Watch Love and Monsters on Netflix

Meet the Parents It might be about as slick and mainstream as you can get for a comedy film, but there’s an unmistakable charm to this slapstick rom com about neurotic Jewish nurse Greg Focker (Ben Stiller) becoming acquainted with his fiancée’s WASPish upper middle-class parents. Robert De Niro is the strait-laced future father-in-law, an ex-CIA agent with a penchant for cats, lie detectors and needling prospective suitors. It’s lightweight stuff, it’s true, but much better than most of De Niro’s late-career performances. Watch Meet the Parents on Netflix

Jackass: The Movie You know what to expect here: grown men performing childish stunts and getting hurt in the process. Big and clever? No. Hilarious and somehow life-affirming? Yes. The first of four big-screen outings for Johnny Knoxville and company, this takes the TV show’s concept to new heights while cleaving closely to its charming lo-fi roots. If you’re looking for plot, nuance or great cinematography, you’re out of luck – but if you’re in the market for laughs you’ll find plenty. Watch Jackass: The Movie on Netflix

The Naked Gun The late Leslie Nielsen may have had the dashing looks and deep voice of a matinee idol, even in his advancing years, but was never better when he was playing clownish Los Angeles detective Frank Drebin in The Naked Gun trilogy, the first of which is streaming on Netflix. Nielsen masterfully plays Drebin as a guy who thinks he’s the hero of a serious crime thriller, totally oblivious to his social gaffes and tendency to cause disaster wherever he goes. When he uncovers a plot to assassinate the Queen Elizabeth II during a state visit to L.A., he springs into action to save the day. Watch The Naked Gun on Netflix

The Big Short How the hell do you explain collateralised debt obligation to the 99% of the population that doesn’t work on Wall Street? Stick Margot Robbie in a bathtub, of course. Adam McKay’s scathing retelling of the 2007-2008 financial crisis is jam-packed with these little explainers. Just in case Ryan Gosling’s acerbic narrator hasn’t boiled it down enough for you already. Don’t let the subject matter turn you off: The Big Short takes a complex money minefield and turns it into a devilishly funny and genuinely exciting tale. You’ll tune in for the incredible cast but stay to the end for the dissection of adjustable-rate mortgages. Watch The Big Short on Netflix

Amélie Is Amélie as twee and whimsical as it might seem? Maybe, just a little bit. But Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s stylish rom-com is also funny, heart-warming and unconventional. It’s a love letter to Paris that’s bathed in Gallic charm and wit, and rarely cloying. Audrey Tatou’s performance as the titular character, a lonely woman who decides to improve people’s lives through some light interference, made her into a star, but there’s plenty of merit besides her turn – like the quasi-retro colour cast that apparently went on to inspire Instagram’s winsome vintage filters… Watch Amélie on Netflix

Paddington There’s a moment in Paddington that will make you leap off the sofa and howl out loud in agony. Whether you’re a fully-grown adult or bushy-eyed sprog, this cinematic ode to everyone’s favourite marmalade fiend finds a way to wind itself around your heartstrings. It’s stuffed full of belly laughs, impeccable voice acting from Ben Whishaw and a refreshingly affectionate take on immigration. Can a Peruvian bear vanquish the dastardly Nicole Kidman and find a home for himself in Blighty? We’re not telling, but you’ll have a blast finding out. Watch Paddington on Netflix

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off John Hughes’ iconic tale of a wily suburban teenager ditching school to spend a memorable day with his friends is one of the must-watch 1980s comedies – a movie that seems to represent a whole era. It helps that it’s an entertaining, engaging watch packed with great moments and performances, from Matthew Broderick’s career-best turn as fourth wall-breaking Ferris to Alan Ruck as his morose hypochondriac best friend Cameron, all of which invest it with a appeal that’ll land with free thinkers of all ages. Watch Ferris Bueller’s Day Off on Netflix

Dolemite Is My Name Eddie Murphy shines in this raucous biopic of Rudy Ray Moore, an overweight, middle-aged and professionally directionless musician and stand-up comedian who found fame in the 1970s by creating a smooth-talking and confident stage alter ego: a pimp named Dolemite. As a rags to riches tale it might sound all too familiar, but Murphy’s performance, a fantastic supporting cast packed with familiar faces and a surprising amount of heart and soul make it a truly engaging watch – particularly if you’re learning about Moore and Dolemite for the first time. Watch Dolemite Is My Name on Netflix

Happy Gilmore Just as Adam Sandler looks set for a second career renaissance courtesy of Uncut Gems (the first being courtesy of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Punch-Drunk Love), let’s rewind right back to the point in his career before he’d sunk so low as to need one: 1996’s Happy Gilmore, in which Sandler’s ability to play “shouty but loveable man-child” felt genuinely fresh and amusing. Sandler’s eponymous protagonist dreams of making it as an ice hockey pro, but instead finds himself an unlikely golfing prodigy, able to drive the ball further than anyone else on the tour but hopeless at the more technical aspects of the sport’s short game. When his grandmother’s house come under threat, he decides prize money is the solution – and must overcome not only his skill shortcomings but the stuffy golfing establishment. Watch Happy Gilmore on Netflix

The Other Guys Before Adam McKay was tackling weighty subjects like big finance, media empires and politics (in The Big Short, Succession and Vice respectively), he was making a bunch of hilarious mainstream comedies with his pal Will Ferrell; The Other Guys is probably the second-best of these after Anchorman. A clever twist on buddy cop movies (albeit one that actually ticks off all the genre’s tropes), the film sees Ferrell’s pen-pushing desk jockey detective partner up with testosterone-fuelled maverick Mark Wahlberg. Watch The Other Guys on Netflix

Marriage Story From The Squid and the Whale to The Meyerowitz Stories (the latter of which you’ll also find recommended in this article), Noah Baumbach’s movies have a knack for laying bare the tragi-comic complexities of modern human relationships – and this Netflix original delivers more of the same by digging into the breakdown of a young couple’s (Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson) marriage. The pair attempt a “conscious uncoupling” for the sake of their young son, but stumble into something far more acrimonious along the way. The setup is there for a depressing tale of love gone sour, but Marriage Story instead blooms into something far more nuanced and bittersweet. Watch Marriage Story on Netflix

Always Be My Maybe Describing a film as “Netflix’s best original romantic comedy” might sound as if we’re damning it with faint praise, but Always Be My Maybe is a genuinely enjoyable, occasionally hilarious riff on the well-worn genre starring (and written by) two likeable leads in Ali Wong and Randall Park. It’s about a pair of childhood friends who unexpectedly reunite many years after an awkward falling out, their lives having diverged onto very different paths in the mean time. You can probably predict how it turns out, but the route it takes is the fun part – particularly when a certain beloved Matrix megastar proves himself an excellent sport in a scene-stealing cameo. Watch Always Be My Maybe on Netflix

Paddleton Everybody Loves Raymond‘s Ray Romano gives the performance of his life in this quiet and affecting indie comedy. Romano stars as the neighbour and friend of the equally impressive Mark Duplass – the duo’s enjoyably mundane routine of martial arts movies, jigsaw puzzles, pizza and their invented pastime of “paddleton” disrupted by a terrible medical diagnosis. What might easily have been an overwrought drama instead works as a beautifully understated, unsentimental and utterly convincing depiction of male friendship – and certainly one of the best Netflix-produced movies we’ve seen. Watch Paddleton on Netflix

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YES0lLXIIz4 Originally intended to be a series of six individual episodes, the Coen brothers instead combined this collection of tales from the Wild West into a single anthology; over the course of its two hours we meet a cast of typically Coen-esque characters including the singing cowboy of the title, a bank robber who meets his match, and a determined prospector played by Tom Waits. It certainly comes with its fair share of quirky Coen brothers charm, black humour and memorable lines, but the format means The Ballad of Buster Scruggs never quite gets going – and just as it looks like it might, with the tale of a blossoming romance on a wagon train journey to Oregon, it feels like it’s over too soon. Even so, it’s a must-watch for Coen fans. Watch The Ballad of Buster Scruggs on Netflix

Superbad Why can’t all teen comedies could be as funny, pacy and ultimately life-affirming as 2007’s Superbad, which manages to juggle all the tropes of the genre (partying, sex, friendship) without feeling hackneyed or bloated? It’s ninety minutes of proof that parties are sources of never-ending angst. You need someone over the age limit to buy the booze – your high school friend with an ID that reads “McLovin” will do. You’ve got to impress the girls – Seth works out that headbutting them in the face works a charm. And in American movies, there’s always the chance the cops will show up – we just wish all of them were as warped as Bill Hader and Seth Rogen. Watch Superbad on Netflix

Monty Python’s Life of Brian “He’s not the Messiah; he’s a very naughty boy!” Falling foul of blasphemy laws in several countries upon its 1979 release (it was banned for eight years in Ireland), Life of Brian is now regarded as one of the greatest comedy films ever made, a British national treasure and a smart satire on the hypocrisy of organised religion. Like pretty much everything else ever made by the Monty Python team, it’s now available to watch on Netflix, bringing this fantastic film – in which a regular, unremarkable Judean man is mistaken for Jesus Christ – to a brand new audience. Watch Monty Python’s Life of Brian on Netflix