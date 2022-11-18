The 42 best things to watch on Amazon Prime Video

We know, we know: there’s too much choice these days. You can’t just sit down and watch a movie because there are too many to choose from, so you just spend hours scrolling through potential films and then go to bed.

Licorice Pizza Paul Thomas Anderson is one of the most fascinating and visionary film directors of the past 30 years, responsible for the likes of The Master, There Will Be Blood and Phantom Thread. That makes every new movie he releases something of an event picture – even this relatively low-key comedy drama set in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley (the place Anderson himself grew up) in the 1970s. A coming-of-age story with two acting newcomers (Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim) in the lead roles and a gently meandering plot about waterbeds, pinball, friendship and first love, Licorice Pizza is shot on vintage lenses to replicate the look of 70s movies, and genuinely feels like a film from a different, simpler era of cinema. It may not go down in the annals of cinema as one of Anderson's most challenging or complex works, but it's quietly brilliant in its own way.

Dredd Forget the 1995 Sylvester Stallone debacle in which Mega-City One's most feared lawman showed his whole face (everyone knows Judge Dredd is a just a chin in a helmet); this gritty 2012 adaptation of 2000AD's best loved comic strip is thankfully far more faithful to the source material. When a routine bit of street justice goes awry, the crag-faced veteran law enforcer finds himself up against an entire city block full of ruthless drug pushers, with Lena Headey's scarred and scary Ma-Ma at the top of the pile. Karl Urban plays Dredd as the comics intended – a deadpan psychopath and absolute stickler for the rules – while his sidekick, rookie Judge Anderson, gets the character arc necessary to pull in 'normal' viewers. We only wish it had made more box office bucks on release, as it's screaming out for a sequel (or a TV series) with Urban back in the uniform. Somebody make it happen.

Step Brothers The premise behind Step Brothers is simple: Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly play coddled middle-aged man babies who still live with their respective mother and father, but are soon forced to live together as stepbrothers when said parents get hitched. If it sounds like the sort of film Adam Sandler would turn down for being too 'on the nose', Step Brothers actually morphs swiftly from standard slapstick fare to, well, superior slapstick buddy comedy fare as the warning rivals find common ground and unite in order to defeat a greater threat. It won't change your life, but it will keep you laughing for 90 minutes of it.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1978) If you're compiling a list of the top ten most iconic horror movies of all time, Tobe Hooper's lo-fi 1978 shocker is going to be on there. After an introductory voice-over warns us of the atrocities to come, Hooper rachets up the tension as a group of road-tripping teenagers gets side-tracked on a rural Texas highway. To reveal more would risk ruining the delightful surprises to come, but it's probably not spoiling anything to say that, yes, some unconventional use of a chainsaw does take place. Great stuff.

Tenet Christopher Nolan is sometimes derided as 'a dumb person's idea of a smart person' and watching Tenet, his lavish and bombastic 'it's not about time travel, actually' movie, it's easy to see why. The tenor is Very Serious – but break it down to its core and this is a silly but enjoyable sci-fi film with some cracking set-pieces, a mind-bending plot and a solid cast headed up by John David Washington and Robert Pattinson. With scenes in which time flows both forwards and backwards at the same time, there's some visually impressive stuff here – even if you might be wondering what it all means by the end of it. Tenet is undoubtedly a film built for the big screen, but watching at home has one advantage over the cinema: you might actually be able to understand the words that are coming out of the characters' mouths. The muffled dialogue issue left many cinemagoers miffed and confused about key plot points, but at home you'll be able to rewind (no pun intended) at your leisure.

The House of the Devil Ti West's slow-burn horror was released in 2009, but you'd barely know it: technically and thematically, it feels like it was made 30 years before that, when scary movies weren't afraid to take their time to establish characters and ratchet up the tension. Shot on grainy 16mm film and set in the pre-mobile phone 1980s, it stars the unknown Jocelin Donahue as cash-strapped college student Samantha, who takes on an unusual babysitting job in an effort to raise some extra money. This isn't just an exercise in nostalgia, though: it's a finely crafted film that builds to an unforgettable final reel. We wouldn't want to spoil a thing.

Dumb and Dumber Starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels as the titular simpletons, Dumb and Dumber is a road movie packed with memorable scenes: the boys' fingernails-down-the-blackboard rendition of Mockingbird, Carrey's dream sequence of a fantasy life with Lauren Holly, and the assassination of an endangered owl using a champagne cork stand out, as does Daniels' unfortunately-timed bout of 'stomach flu' (never let your friend give you a cup of tea laced with pre-date laxative). It's low-brow gross-out stuff, undoubtedly – but it's so gloriously over the top and packed with gags that you'll have little choice but to succumb to its wiles. A 1990s classic and no mistaking.

Starship Troopers This sci-fi action flick romp pits young, photogenic human space soldiers against a swarming, insectoid alien menace, complete with gallons of CGI gore, huge explosions and valiant heroism. So far, so generic. But thinly concealed underneath the blockbuster bombast, Starship Troopers is a satire on militarism, nationalism and endless war, with director Paul Verhoeven effectively turning the violence-obsessed Hollywood machine against itself. The fact that you can now watch this on a streaming service owned by a corporate behemoth like Amazon is an irony we're sure Verhoeven would appreciate – but perhaps the best part about Starship Troopers is that it's as entertaining as it is clever.

The Boys (S1-3) What if superheroes were not only real, but as messed up and prone to bad behaviour as the rest of us. That's the premise behind this superb comic book adaptation, in the world's most famous costumed crusaders are owned and controlled by Vought, a ruthless corporation that keeps their misdeeds – which range from voyeurism and drug abuse to outright murderous psychopathy – under wraps in order to keep the cash flowing. When one outrage leaves a young man bereaved and hellbent on revenge, he joins a group of like-minded vigilantes with the aim of bringing down Vought once and for all. Effortlessly blending humour, action and drama, The Boys manages to be Amazon's best original series in ages.

Face/Off John Woo's beloved action-thriller stars two of the most flamboyant scenery chewers in Hollywood and poses the question: what if we made each of them act as if he was the other? The result is some brilliantly OTT late-90s mayhem, peppered with Woo's directorial hallmarks: dual-wielded pistols, slow motion birds flapping and absolute bullet-ridden mayhem. Nicolas Cage and John Travolta are about as far from subtle as it's possible to be, but the premise – a tortured but driven FBI agent must surgically trade faces with an unhinged terrorist in order to save Los Angeles – calls for precisely the levels of excess on show here.

Reacher (S1) Lee Childs' tremendously popular series of novels regularly describe their hero Jack Reacher as a 6'5" man mountain. His size and stature are pretty much the first thing anybody who meets him comments on – so casting the notably non-mountainous Tom Cruise as Reacher in two Hollywood movies always seemed like a misstep. Amazon's original series remedies this by putting towering hunk Alan Ritchson in Reacher's boots, but it's also a brilliantly watchable, breakneck thriller that emulates the novels' brisk, gripping pace. Reacher is built like a brick outhouse and only marginally more talkative, but he's blessed with a keen intelligence, a heart of gold and the ability to absolutely annihilate any lowlife who gets in his way. When he wanders into a small Georgia town and finds himself arrested for murder, all his wits, wiles and muscles are all called into action.

No Time to Die Amazon has pulled off quite the entertainment coup by adding not only this but every single James Bond movie to Prime Video. While some are great, some merely decent and others absolutely godawful, it's the first time all the 007 films have been streaming on a single platform. Anyway, for most viewers No Time to Die will be the most exciting of the bunch owing to its relative freshness. Daniel Craig's final turn as the spy, this is a technically slick, visually stunning and consistently entertaining end to his tenure on Her Majesty's secret service, and a reasonably satisfying end to the loose story arc that started with Casino Royale. Is it the best Bond film ever? No, but Casino Royale aside it's our pick of the Craig-era movies.

Drive Nicolas Winding Refn's thriller might arguably be a case of style over substance, but when the style – neon-lit noir meets synth-pop soundtrack – is this impressive, who cares? Ryan Gosling simmers as a reticent Hollywood stunt driver who supplements his income by working as a wheelman for a vicious gang of thieves, but soon finds his uncomplicated lifestyle upturned by the arrival of Carey Mulligan's young single mother.

Invincible (S1) The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman brings another of his cult comic books to the screen. This adult animated series tells the story of a teenage superhero coming to terms with his newfound powers – and dealing with the fact that his father is the most powerful and famous masked crusader on the planet. If that sounds like something you've seen a thousand times before in superhero fiction, we urge you to give it a chance anyway: the show throws a shocking curveball early on that is guaranteed to make you pay attention. Stephen Yuen, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Mahershala Ali and Mark Hamill are among the star-studded voice cast.

Fleabag (S1-2) Phoebe Waller-Bridge writes and stars in this beloved sitcom about a single woman's attempts to navigate the many pitfalls of modern London life: love, family, work. Even if that sounds like a hackneyed synopsis, or one that could describe something in the region of 10,000 British sitcoms, you should delve into Fleabag anyway; Waller-Bridge's eyes-open approach – acerbic, unashamed, raw – doesn't feel unoriginal in the slightest. It's also extremely funny, which is probably worth mentioning too.

Hannibal (S1-3) Mads Mikkelsen is, quite frankly, one of the most interesting and watchable actors of his generation, and never more so than when clad in the perfectly cut suits of this TV incarnation of cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter. As per Thomas Harris' original books, Lecter is a psychiatrist brought in to assist FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), but it's not long before the doctor is manipulating the fragile Graham. This is high-brow stuff by the standards of its genre, chock-full of startling imagery, Lynchian characters and dinner scenes that will make your stomach rumble – a little unsettling once you realise what's in most of them.

Dawn of the Dead (1978) George Romero's Dawn of the Dead is one of the most iconic and influential horror movies of all time. When an outbreak of the undead ushers in the fall of civilization, a quartet of survivors decamp to an abandoned shopping mall in a bid for safety – only to discover that the shambling brain-chomping hordes have also found themselves drawn to this palace of consumerism. You'd have to be braindead to miss the satire, sure – but there's so much else going on here that it hardly matters. Zack Snyder's 21st-century reimagining isn't a patch on this for atmosphere, and the practical effects and prog-rock synth score give it an eerie atmosphere you simply don't get with modern horror flicks.

The Babadook This Australian indie horror movie is likely to stick with you for some time. In addition to all the thrills, spills and chills you'd expect from a standard horror flick, The Babadook has something extra hidden in its basement under the stairs: smarts. Yes, this film will fray your nerves like wool dragged across a barbed wire fence, but it's also a meditation on loss and trauma. Can widowed mother Amelia finally lay the repressed memory of her husband to rest and save her son Samuel from the malevolent force stalking them in the process? You'll just have to watch this modern classic to find out.

Bosch (S1-7) Based on the novels by James Connelly, Bosch is among Amazon's most reliable original series. A super-authentic (or at least it feels that way) police procedural set in Los Angeles following the travails of homicide detective Harry Bosch, it's proof that sometimes sticking to a formula really does work. Bosch himself sounds like a walking cliché: a grizzled, no-nonsense cop with dark secrets lurking in his past, a love of jazz music and a low tolerance for pen-pushing superiors – but thanks to strong writing and Titus Welliver's game performance, rooting for him as he navigates political machinations, corrupt colleagues and murderous criminals is never a problem.

What We Do in the Shadows (film) Taika Waititi's outstanding mockumentary about a coterie of New Zealand vampires really hits the horror-comedy spot – and doesn't hang about while doing so. With plenty of laughs mined from the awkwardness of being a neurotic immortal in the modern world, it's certainly leaning more towards the comic side of the spectrum, but it's not lacking in genuine moments of creepiness. If you're a fan of This Is Spinal Tap as well as Interview with the Vampire, this is a perfect movie to sink your teeth into.

Saint Maud Writer-director Rose Glass's startling debut is presented as a psychological horror movie – but might better be viewed as an exploration of loneliness and its dangers. Young born-again Christian Maud is a private palliative nurse, assigned to a cancer-stricken former dancer after leaving her previous job under a cloud. As she becomes closer to her new charge, she is told her purpose is not only to ease her pain, but save her immortal soul – but are the voices she hears actually God or something more sinister?

The Revenant Emerging from a shallow (and somewhat premature) grave, trapper Hugh Glass sets out on the long, icy journey towards revenge, evading marauding Native Americans, foraging for sustenance and performing gruesome self-surgery in a series of incredible sequences. Alejandro González Iñárritu's direction and the flawless camera work help the viewer feel every moment of Glass' struggle to survive. Despite uttering a mere handful of

Sound of Metal Ruben is a noise-metal drummer, endlessly touring tiny venues with his partner Lou in a beaten-up RV, but the couple’s rootless but contented lifestyle comes to a sickening halt when Ruben begins to experience hearing loss. With the realisation that his career as a musician may be over, tempting him back to his old addict’s ways, Ruben checks himself into a rural deaf community – but he remains fiercely driven by a hope of fixing his affliction, getting back on tour and getting back to Lou. Riz Ahmed is utterly fantastic in the lead role (Oscar-nominated, no less), but everything about Darius Marder’s debut movie works so well: the sound design that puts you in Ruben’s head; the supporting performances of Paul Raci and Olivia Cooke; and the themes of identity, dependence and acceptance that run through it. Watch Sound of Metal on Amazon Prime Video

Palm Springs Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, strangers who happen to be guests at the same wedding, find themselves stuck in a seemingly infinite time loop in this offbeat romantic comedy. If they fall asleep or die, they simple wake up once again and have to live the entire day through. Trapped together, the pair decide to make the most of their predicament, indulging in wilder and wilder behaviour in the knowledge that, whatever might happen, they’ll be back at square one eventually. Everything, it seems, has become meaningless. If might sound like something you’ve seen before (“Groundhog Day!” we hear you scream), Palm Springs manages to feel different by dint of focussing on a pair of people rather than just one. The relationship and tensions between the two keep the film nicely involving – and it’s very funny to boot. Watch Palm Springs on Amazon Prime Video

I Care A Lot Proof that it’s possible to make an engaging film even when none of the characters are “good”, noble or particularly likeable, I Care A Lot stars Rosamunde Pike as professional legal guardian Marla Grayson – a ruthless predator who makes a handsome living by exploiting the elderly people she’s supposed to be caring for. Her latest ward (Dianne Wiest – who doesn’t crop up in films that often these days) looks like a potential goldmine but turns out to be a doorway to trouble, thanks to some unlikely connections with the criminal underworld. Peter Dinklage and Eiza González also star in this viciously black but deliciously enjoyable comedy. Watch I Care a Lot on Amazon Prime Video

The Report The political thriller sees Adam Driver’s character, Daniel Jones, set an assignment by the Senator Diane Feinstein (Annette Bening) to lead an investigation into the CIA’s ‘enhanced interrogation’ methods during the Bush era. The project engulfs Jones’ life, his relentless determination to complete his report almost jeopardizing his career and sacrificing any social or personal life, but the injustice and corruption at the heart of it are too important to ignore. The Report’s fast-paced narrative and sharp dialogue make it easy enough to follow, but some of the torture-scenes are hard to stomach. The fact it’s based on a true story is frightening. Watch The Report on Amazon Prime Video

American Gods (S1-3) Based on the beloved Neil Gaiman novel, American Gods (exclusive to Amazon Prime currently, and available in 4K Ultra HD) weaves together cords of ancient mythology, modern mythology, Americana and pop culture to create a modern fantasy tale – a tale about immigration, above other things. The cast includes the classy likes of Ian McShane, Peter Stormare and Gillian Anderson, but British viewers will be shocked to see former Hollyoaks hunk Ricky Whittle in the leading role – and doing a very decent job along with it. After a long wait amidst behind-the-camera turmoil, the second season has arrived too. Watch American Gods on Amazon Prime Instant Video

Bone Tomahawk Genres get hacked up as much as the unfortunate characters in S. Craig Zahler’s brutal directorial debut. This film starts out in familiar Western territory, but gradually descends into a nightmarish, schlocky horror flick – albeit one with some tension-shattering comedic dialogue and character moments. There’s an old-school video nasty vibe to Bone Tomahawk that you don’t often see in modern movies, not to mention a refreshing tendency to take its time. Kurt Russell leads the strong cast (familiar faces Richard Jenkins, Matthew Fox and Patrick Wilson also appear) as a stoic small-town sheriff spurred into action when a group of cave-dwelling Native Americans kidnap two of his townspeople. Resolving to rescue the victims and punish the perpetrators, a small posse ventures out into the dry, rocky wilderness, not realising what awaits them. Watch Bone Tomahawk on Amazon Prime Video

The Vast of Night A New Mexico switchboard operator hears a mysterious sound on her headset, sparking off a series of creepily escalating revelations in this retro sci-fi movie from first-time director Andrew Patterson. From its late 1950s small town America setting to its sound design and music, The Vast of Night gleefully channels classic mystery shows like The Twilight Zone, The Outer Limits and The X-Files, not to mention films like Super 8 and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. But it’s far from derivative, and its snappy dialogue and stylish camerawork give it a singular, stylish air. The plot might be fairly simple, the cast small and unknown, but Patterson makes the most of every cent of his tiny budget. Watch The Vast of Night on Amazon Prime Video

Justified (S1-6) Based on a short story by Elmore Leonard, this six-season series stars Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, a modern-day US Marshal who brings an Old West sensibility to his job. Sent back to his hometown after falling out with his superiors, he’s quickly dragged into a feud with an old friend turned enemy, played with career-defining aplomb by Walton Goggins. Watch Justified on Amazon Prime Video

Heat Michael Mann decided to remake his own TV movie LA Takedown into a huge, sprawling star-studded action-thriller – and the result is of the best action-thrillers of the 1990s. Robert De Niro and Al Pacino grab the limelight as a meticulous bank robber and the obsessive cop driven to hunt him down, but there’s so much more to admire here aside from these titans’ (admittedly excellent) performances: the effortless style with which Mann directs everything from diner table conversations to huge shootouts; the supporting cast, packed with some of Hollywood’s finest character actors; the clarity with which its themes manifest themselves on screen. Nitpickers will say that Pacino is perhaps a little OTT, or that some of Mann’s many subplots would have been better left on the cutting room floor – but you should ignore them and watch this anyway. Watch Heat on Amazon Prime Video

Suspiria (2018) This Amazon-funded reimagining of the Dario Argento classic will divide audiences. Ponderously paced and tottering under the weight of more themes and ideas than it knows what to do with, Suspiria is peak arthouse horror – and many will find the eventual bloodshed too little reward for the investment. Others will appreciate the movie’s strong sense of place (late 1970s Berlin, a city riven with political turmoil) and the way it generates an atmosphere of oppressive discomfort throughout with its use of sound effects, strange camera angles and Thom Yorke’s krautrock-inspired score. Dakota Johnson stars as an unworldly young dancer joining a prestigious all-female company that just might be a coven of witches, while Tilda Swinton impresses in three separate roles. Watch Suspiria on Amazon Prime

The Expanse (S1-6) Amazon Prime recently acquired the first three seasons of this beloved space opera series, in which humanity has colonised the solar system amidst a looming conflict between Earth, Mars and the asteroid belt. It then financed and produced a fourth and fifth, injecting a bunch of cash into the series and giving the production values (already pretty high) a boost. At least one more season is coming too. But that’s not to say that this is a show that lives and dies on its visuals. The Expanse will likely appeal to anyone who appreciates sprawling, critically-acclaimed and morally complex dramas – it’s like Game of Thrones with rail guns and zero-g instead of dragons and Valyrian steel. Better yet, it’s all available to stream in beautiful 4K UHD – provided you have a TV with the prerequisite number of pixels, natch. Watch The Expanse on Amazon Prime

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (S1-4) Hankering for a grown-up TV show in the vein of Mad Men? One also set in mid-century Manhatten? The Marvelous Mrs Maisel might be the new series for you. Rachel Brosnahan stars as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a vivacious, quick-witted upper middle class housewife with what she thought was the perfect 1950s New York lifestyle: husband, kids, beautiful Upper West Side apartment; the works. When things take an unforeseen turn and flip that all upside down, she stumbles into trying out standup comedy – and discovers she has something of a talent for not only making people laugh, but for hitting upon life’s truths and enigmas while doing it. The first season won three Golden Globes and five Emmys, suggesting this Amazon Original may have an even bigger future ahead than Transparent. Watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime

Manchester by the Sea If you’re looking for a chucklesome barrel of laughs, we’d suggest you steer well clear of this brilliantly written, impeccably acted but unrelentingly heavy drama, in which sullen, reclusive handyman Lee (Casey Affleck in Oscar-winning form) is called back to his long-abandoned hometown by a death in the family. Faced with new responsibilities and torn between duty and personal comfort, Lee is forced to confront a past tragedy and its effect on him. If Manchester by the Sea sounds serious and weighty, it is – but it’s also packed with affecting and amusing human moments that make it far more than your average Oscar-baiting gloom-fest. Watch Manchester by the Sea on Amazon Prime Instant Video

Mr. Robot (S1-4) An office drone by day, Elliott Alderson (played brilliantly by Rami Malek) is also a morphine-dependent keyboard vigilante who hacks the lives of everyone he meets. That is until he’s lured in by Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) to join the hacktivist group ‘F Society’, whose grand plan is to cancel world debt by attacking ubiquitous conglomerate E Corp (or Evil Corp, as Elliott calls it). Cue a trip down a rabbit hole that twists through Lynchian dream sequences, episode-long musings about the hackability of human minds, and a mounting sense of paranoia that leaves you suspicious of everything down to Elliott’s malfunctioning radiator. That Mr. Robot resists Hollywood’s ‘Computers for dummies’ approach to the Internet is just one of the reasons why it’s great. The others are that it’s stylishly shot, unpredictable and offers a new take on cyberpunk, while wearing its influences (The Matrix, Fight Club and American Psycho) as proudly as the badge on its title character’s shirt. Seasons 1, 2, 3 and 4 are all available for binge-watching right now. Watch Mr Robot on Amazon Prime Instant Video

Red Oaks (S1-3) A hidden gem in Amazon’s catalogue, Red Oaks‘ unremarkable premise belies a nuanced show that blends humour and pathos with surprising aplomb. Set in ’80s New York suburbia, the show (now running to three full seasons) follows the bumbling but tumultuous life of David Myers. From the aloof love interest to parental turmoil at home, all the classic teen drama tropes are covered, with just enough of a twist to sustain your intrigue. What really elevates this show above the many others that riff off a similar tune is its riotous roster of characters. Sleazy yet feckless tennis coach Nash alone is worth the price of admission. Watch Red Oaks on Amazon Prime

The Man in the High Castle (S1-4) What if the Allies had lost the Second World War, and America was currently ruled by Germany in its eastern half and Japan in its western half? Well, you can find out in this big budget Amazon Prime original series, a thriller which zips around a 1960s North America that’s more “Ja wohl!” than “Aw shucks!”. Dealing with underground resistance groups, various plots and an alternative Cold War (waged between Imperial Japan and the German Reich, now the world’s only superpowers), it’s the kind of series that’ll appeal to history buffs, sci-fi fans and anyone who’s into high concept, high budget television. Watch The Man in the High Castle on Amazon Prime Instant Video

L.A. Confidential This superlative adaptation of James Ellroy’s novel of the same name is a gripping journey into the gloomy, seedy underbelly of 1950s Los Angeles, exploring the spiral of bloody events that occur where Tinseltown, police corruption and the mob crash together. Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce and Kevin Spacey all deliver fine performances as a trio of LAPD detectives with very different personalities, and L.A. Confidential‘s labyrinthine plot, its beautifully realised recreation of the tarnished dream of post-Golden Age Hollywood, and its sheer attention to detail all work together to make this one of the defining movies of the late 1990s. Watch L.A. Confidential on Amazon Prime

The Walking Dead (S1-10) The zombie apocalypse scenario has now been covered so many times that when the dead do eventually start clawing their way out of the ground in a shambling tide of brain-hungry violence, it’ll hardly be worth mentioning. That’s not to say that it doesn’t make cracking TV, though, and if you’re one of the few people who hasn’t yet seen The Walking Dead, there are a full nine seasons’ worth of horrific violence, bad decisions, cannibalism, baseball bats wrapped in barbed wire and more to enjoy! Watch The Walking Dead on Amazon Prime Instant Video

Transparent (S1-5) Amazon’s been trying to “do a Netflix” by creating its very own blockbusting TV shows for ages now, but this is the first time it’s got it right. For a start, Transparent is really bold – it tells the story of a sixty-something divorcee announcing to his three grown-up kids that he’s always felt different and is now going to live as a woman. Sounds heavy, and it sort of is, but it’s also darkly funny, with a degree of wit and sharpness that’s still rare even in this golden age of TV. The bickering between the three kids (each of whom is riddled with their own individual problems and peccadillos) is as chucklesome as it is awkward and real. Amazing telly. Watch Transparent on Amazon Prime Instant Video now