The best Prime-eligible Christmas gifts for next-day delivery

Need to save the day with an express delivery? We’ve sifted through all of our Christmas round-ups to pick out 15 of the best Prime-eligible gifts. Because even the most fastidious festive planner sometimes forgets a family member.

From fitness trackers to Bluetooth speakers, all of the gifts below are available with express delivery from Amazon UK. Buy one before the cut-off time and, unless barring a surprise snowfall overnight, it should be with you tomorrow. Rap it rapidly and you can act like it was all part of the plan.

If you’re not a Prime member, you can sign up here to save on shipping, streaming and photo storage. Or if you’re looking for something that you can deliver by email, try our list of the best instant gifts, digital vouchers and subscriptions.

UE Wonderboom 3 Some trips don’t need a soundtrack. But if your Skegness getaway requires a sonic kickstart, this little ball of boom should have the coastal caravan hopping. Sized like a large snow globe, it packs bass punchy enough for any festive shindig. 14-hour battery life should see you through to Santa’s arrival, while IP67 water-resistance means it’s braced for a Boxing Day dip in the North Sea – even if you’re not.

Fitbit Inspire 3 Tension can skyrocket with relations in town. Need help handling festive stress? You could hire a therapy elf. Or for a soothing assistant that raises fewer ethical questions, you could try Fitbit’s tracking band. Besides heart rate, activity and sleep data, it can monitor your calmness and guide you through breathing exercises. So you can exhale your way through Boxing Day meltdowns. Plus its 10-day battery life eliminates empty-cell anxiety.

Lego 007 Aston Martin DB5 Christmas mornings are hectic enough without 007 power-sliding a DB5 through your lawn decorations, then demanding a pumpkin spice martini. For a Q Branch car without the carnage, try this brick-built Bond kit. Small enough to drift around the dining table, the 298-piece Aston Martin won’t spray the sprouts with machine gun fire, but you can swap its plates to evade detection. Time to dine? The minifig’s tuxedoed for lunch.

Amazon Fire 7 Contrary to what Tina Turner once suggested, some things simply aren’t the best. And they don’t need to be. Case in point: the all-new Amazon Fire 7. It can’t hold a candle to the power and versatility of an iPad Pro, but if all you want is a straightforward slab for browsing the web, binge-watching Netflix and mindlessly scrolling through YouTube Shorts, you don’t need anything better. In any case, with Alexa on-board and a faster processor than before, the latest version is no loser.

8BitDo Pro 2 Rock up to your local esports league with a retro controller and your button-mashing mates will think they’ve got victory in the bag. More fool them: 8BitDo’s gamepad might look like a throwback accessory, but it’s every bit the pro peripheral. Compatible with Switch, PC, Mac, Android and Steam, the Pro 2 features a plethora of mappable buttons. Rear inputs enhance control, while stick and trigger precision can be customised to suit. Fire up 8BitDo’s Ultimate Software to assign macros that make light work of your competitors’ manual combos.

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Nothing takes you back to the good old days of computing like a proper mechanical keyboard. But Logitech’s compact Bluetooth tapper isn’t short of modern bells and whistles. The smart backlight only appears when your hands approach the low-profile switches, before adjusting to the ambient lighting. You can switch between connected devices at the push of a button, plus there’s even a dedicated Mac version.

Denon AH-C830NCW Smart trimmings might the feast for your ears, but sometimes you fancy a simpler sonic snack. Had your fill of fiddling? These earbuds serve delicious sound without the side dishes. With no app, no EQ and no voice assistant, the menu is boldly barebones. Instead, they offer balanced fidelity as the proving pudding. If you favour an expressive flavour and a focused soundstage, the AH-C830NCW should sate your aural appetite.

Amazon Fire TV Cube Amazon’s third-gen Fire TV Cube is as cubular as before, but the streaming box has never been more talented. Now dressed in fabric to match its Echo counterparts, the Cube is slicker and more powerful than its predecessor. It also benefits from an improved Alexa remote. But the biggest addition is an HDMI port, which allows you to plug in set-top boxes and media players so you can control them using your voice.

Kobo Clare 2E It’s not easy being a sustainable bookworm. You could stick to tomes printed on recycled paper. Or you could turn over to this eco e-reader. Most of its shell is made from recycled plastic, including 10% that’s ocean-bound. Kobo hopes to stop 200,000 bottles reaching the waves each year. And because it’s waterproof, you’ll be able to enjoy cleaner seas while devouring the next paperless bestseller on its 6in display.

DJI Osmo Mobile 6 Modern smartphones make cinematic video accessible. But your festive film project won’t get far if shivering mitts create a shake-fest. Bung your blower in this gimbal for footage that’s smooth as ice. Foldable for portability, its three-axis stabilisation works in sync with DJI’s Memo app to track subjects and steady shots. And if your fingers aren’t frozen, you can use its scroll wheel to manually tweak focus and focal length.

Chipolo Card Spot Lose your credit card on holiday and you’ll need some friends to spot you. Lose this card-sized tracker and you’ll have thousands helping you find it. Slim enough to slip inside your wallet, it works with Apple’s Find My network, bouncing off nearby Apple devices to relay its latest location. Enable Lost Mode and a finder will be able to see your contact info. The reward is up to you.

Akai MPK Mini Play Mk3 Nothing says Christmas repetition like family carols around the pianoforte. Tired of the same old singalong? Remix the Yuletide tunes with this mini music maker. Good for 14 hours of festive electro, the portable plaything features 25 keys and an eight-strong array of illuminated drum pads. The setup is sensitive to the speed of your fingers, so you can tinkle quiet as a mouse or drop hard like a Home Alone bandit. A bank of more than 100 sounds means you can make like Mike Oldfield, while a built-in speaker delivers the EDM ditties when you tour to your nan’s.

Amazon Echo Dot (2022) From recipe advice to festive playlists, there are many reasons why you might invite Alexa into your home this Christmas. And there are many reasons why you might do so via Amazon’s updated Echo Dot, complete with sweeter speakers, plus new motion and temperature sensors. Really, though, it’s all about asking Alexa to flex her festive skills: from carols to countdowns to real-time Santa tracking, the smart assistant is a big fan of the season.

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery A 12-hour carol session would leave even the merriest of warblers feeling worn out. Phone gone flat from streaming the backing tracks? Treat it to a power nap with this handy MagSafe backup. Snapped in place for a cordless boost, its 5000mAh capacity is sufficient to fill your iPhone from flat to full. And if you want entertainment during the down time, flip out its stand and stick your smartphone sideways for propped-up watching on the train home. If you can stay awake, that is.