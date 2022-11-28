The Echo Show 8 deals keep coming in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale

The Amazon Black Friday deals continue this week, with the retailer applying heavy discounts to a number of its most popular Echo Show smart display products as part of Cyber Monday.

Right now, you can pick up the 2021 release of the Echo Show 8 at a mega £50 price drop, or $65 for those in the US. It’s currently available for just £70 in the UK, a generous 42% discount on its usual £120 asking price. For US buyers, you can save a cool 41% on the usual $155.

We gave the original product a perfect 5/5 star score in our Amazon Echo Show (1st gen) review, and the 2021 release builds on this great bit of kit.

New 2021 Echo Show 8 now also £50 off!

As we said in our full Echo Show 8 (2021) review, the changes to the new Echo Show 8 aren’t huge, but the camera gets boosted to a much more respectable 13MP number (up from a lowly 1MP) – a pretty important upgrade when it comes to video calling.

There’s also a faster processor for good measure with the 2021 model, and beyond that, the same 5-star package from the original.

The Echo Show 8 deals will bring all of Alexa’s smarts into your home, with the device’s 8-inch display being a good fit for video calling, while a pair of 2-inch drivers ensure it produces room-filling sound.

In fact, we reckon the Echo Show 8 is good enough as a speaker alone that it could serve as the primary Bluetooth audio output for most music fans, or an auxiliary device for audiophiles.

