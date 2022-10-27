The nine best wholesome games, picked by Wholesome Games

It’s that time of the year. The nights are drawing in and there’s not much to do – so now’s the perfect time though to pick up a console and retreat until Spring, with some seriously wholesome games on rotation.

There are plenty of great games that’ll demand your attention for a long time. God of War Ragnarok is rumoured to come in at around 40 hours; there’s Sifu for Switch, Gotham Knights, a new Call of Duty and, for those who haven’t started it already, Elden Ring will definitely eat up the hours.

That’s a very fighty selection, though. The Autumn months command something more relaxing. That’s where Wholesome Games comes in. The one stop shop for everything cute and cosy shares buying tips on the WholesomeGames.com website, streams Wholesome Direct showcases and tweets out the titles that’ll keep you feeling warm and fuzzy inside.

From A Short Hike to living the life of Ratatouille, Wholesome Games has given us their list of their best recommendations for the quieter months.

A Short Hike

“This is an essential wholesome game regardless of the season, but playing it now will ensure peak coziness. There are a handful of games I recommend to people who don’t consider themselves gamers but want to see the magic, creativity, and soul that indie games can have, and this is top of that list.”

Costume Quest 1+2

“Growing up in a rural part of North Carolina, I personally never had the picturesque Halloween trick-or-treating experience of going door-to-door in a quant suburban neighborhood. Lucky for me, both Costume Quest games can give you that feeling plus a lot more cuteness, clever writing, and simple but satisfying RPG gameplay.”

The Spirit and the Mouse

“Play as a tiny mouse and explore the quaint French village of Sainte-et-Claire. This is a heartwarming adventure all about bringing happiness to the villagers and befriending playful electric spirits called Kibblin. Perhaps my favorite game of 2022!”

“I expected to enjoy exploring the beautifully detailed village, but what made it a game-of-the-year contender for me was the delightful soundtrack and the cute Kibblin characters you meet along the way. The game has a quiet but joyful energy that I loved.”

Ooblets (Halloween Event)

Many fans of Wholesome Games will already be familiar with Ooblets, the farming, creature collection, and town life game where you build up your farm, befriend townsfolk, grow ooblets, and have dance-offs. What’s perhaps less known is the neat Halloween event that runs in-game and lasts until November. “Trick-or-treat in Badgetown, exchange candies for prizes, and throw on your spookiest fit for a night of solving riddles in Nullwhere!”

Coffee Talk

Is there any game more appropriate for autumn than a “coffee brewing and heart-to-heart talking simulator”? This is a cozy game about listening to the problems of fantastical customers and helping them with a warm beverage or two. “An experience to make you think, feel, and rest both your body and your soul.”

Penko Park

Most easily described as “spooky but cute” Pokémon Snap, Penko Park is a game about exploring an abandoned wildlife park. “Meet its mysterious inhabitants by taking photos and interacting with the world!” Talk about perfect for Halloween.

Little Witch in the Woods

“A witch life-sim! Practice the teachings you learned at witch school to help friends and make the world a better place. More linear and story-driven than something like Stardew Valley, this is a delightfully cute game about an even cuter witch.”

Tukoni

Available free on Steam and based on a series of books by the Ukrainian artist Oksana Bula, this is a point-and-click puzzle adventure where you play as a forest spirit, meet unique characters, solve puzzles, craft new items, and explore a magical world filled with kindness.

Kind Words (lo fi chill beats to write to)

This time of year can be lonely for many, especially as we head toward the holidays, so consider taking a moment to write and receive encouraging letters in Kind Words. “A game about writing nice letters to real people. Trade stickers and listen to chill music. We’re all in this together. Sometimes all you need are a few kind words.”