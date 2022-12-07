Which is the best Apple MacBook for you? MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro

Thinner and lighter (who thought that was possible), yet with even more power – the M2 MacBook Air is as cutting-edge as Apple laptops get right now. It’s rocking an all-new design, with all-new silicon inside promising a 20-40% performance increase depending on what you want to do with it.

The new Air also gets a brighter, more colourful screen, the option to outfit it with a whopping 24GB of memory, and an all-new keyboard with physical function keys (no TouchBar here). The webcam has been upgraded to a 1080p model, which now resides in a notch. MagSafe charging makes its reappearance, and it’ll manage rapid charging too.

Why you’d want it: Even more portable than before, and with a slicker design, higher quality screen and even more power. It’s the MacBook Air’s ultimate evolution. The 13in MacBook Pro might also have an M2 CPU, but it hasn’t been upgraded like this has – if you always want Apple’s latest, this is the model to go for.

Tech specs: Screen 13.6in 2560×1663 LED-backlit IPS • Processor Apple M2 • RAM 8/16/24GB • Storage 256GB-2TB SSD • Battery up to 18 hours • OS macOS • Connectivity Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm, 2x Thunderbolt 3, MagSafe • Dimensions 304×215×12mm • Weight 1.24kg

MacBook Pro 13in (M2)

The smallest MacBook Pro made the switch from Intel to Apple silicon at the end of 2020, and hasn’t looked back. It was considerably more powerful than the outgoing model, with better battery life to boot – and now it’s second in line for the latest M2 processor, just behind the new MacBook Air.

The 13in Pro is only marginally bigger than a MacBook Air, and just a little bit heavier, so there’s no need to write it off if you’ll be carrying one around all day. It has the same connectivity, with two USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports and a 3.5mm audio port.

Performance is a step up from the M2 MacBook Air, but not because it has faster silicon. The Pro has an internal fan that keeps the processor cool when it’s under load, letting it maintain higher clock speeds and for longer. All models have the same 8-core cpu and 10-core GPU arrangement, with either 8, 16GB or 24GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage.

It’s also now the only MacBook model with a TouchBar in place of the function keys, with newer models dropping it like a bad habit. Colour choice is Space Grey or Silver.

Why you’d want it: A modest power increase over the M2 MacBook Air, thanks to active rather than passive cooling, helps the entry-level Pro do more, and do it faster. It’s considerably quicker than the M1-powered generation, and also probably your last chance to get a modern MacBook with a TouchBar, if that’s what you’re into.

Tech specs: Screen 13.3in 2560×1600 LED-backlit IPS • Processor Apple M2 • RAM 8/16/24GB • Storage 256GB-2TB SSD • Battery up to 17 hours • OS macOS • Connectivity Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm, 2x Thunderbolt 3 • Dimensions 304x212x16mm • Weight 1.4kg