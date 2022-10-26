Which is the best podcast microphone? The top mics for recording your voice at home

Reckon you’ve got a good idea for a podcast? You only need one thing to make it happen: the best podcast microphone.

Yes, we are truly living in the age of the podcast. From football to fitness to films, no topic is too niche to be discussed at length for legions of listeners. Which means you’re probably sitting on a pod-worthy pitch right now.

Whether you’re ready to broadcast your hot takes to the masses or reckon recording your voice just seems like good fun, the best podcast microphones make it a cinch to capture crisp vocals at home.

Not sure how to pick the right mic? We’ve tested all of the best podcast microphones and recommended our favourites in the list below – so you can focus on perfecting your pronunciation.

Additional words: Rob Ostlere & Tomi Adebeyo

• Sound out: the best cheap Bluetooth speakers

512 Audio Limelight What’s the story? Founded by the affordable audio aficionados at Warm Audio, fledgling Texan mic maker 512 Audio channels vintage vibes in the design of its recording kit. Launched alongside the Skylight, the cylindrical Limelight’s pick-up pattern is tuned to capture clear, pop-free speech – perfect for podcast creators. The dynamic XLR mic also features an integrated high pass filter to banish rumble with the flick of a switch. Is it any good? A carry case is included with the Limelight, but it’s not the most portable option. It’s not freestanding for starters, so you’ll need to attach its bundled mount to a table stand or boom. And removing the mount for travel (or to access the high pass filter) requires some strength. You’ll also need to source an XLR cable that works with your audio setup, because no cords are included. That said, its well-balanced weightiness and metal mesh elements give the Limelight a neat, classy feel. Thanks to its super-directional hypercardioid setup, the Limelight does a solid job of ignoring background sounds in your recording studio. It also produces a pleasing proximity effect, meaning beefier bass tones if you speak closer to the business end. Popping is relatively well-controlled, too, although the optional pop filter could be a good call if you’ve got particularly punchy plosives. More divisive will be the Limelight’s darker sound. If you’re a fan of vintage ribbon mics, you’ll enjoy its rich, mellow tone profile. But if you prefer an even balance between treble-tones and low frequencies, there are more affordable mics which will capture exactly that. Stuff says: ★★★★☆ Neat and distinctive, the Limelight is right if you want darker vintage vibes for your vocals

Shure MV5-LTG (£105) What’s the story? Shure’s compact MV5-LTG is designed for virtually everything but the very highest level of studio-quality voiceover – so those Cillit Bang adverts might have to wait. What it does claim to do is deliver impressive results for its minuscule size, while its USB connection is compatible with phones, tablets and laptops – and both Lightning and USB cables are bundled in the box. Is it any good? The Shure’s spherical design won’t be for everyone, and it does feel a little flimsy. It also takes a while to set up, but the results are worth waiting for. In a home studio setup, this kind of sound quality would be sufficient for podcasters and beginner voiceover artists, and we even managed to find a way to use it while recording video simultaneously. Stuff says: ★★★★☆ Great for podcasters, gamers, YouTubers and maybe the next Steven Toast

Blue Yeti USB Microphone (£119) What’s the story? There’s a reason why Blue’s Yeti USB Microphone has been used and loved by podcasters, YouTubers, streamers and musicians for over a decade. It comes packed with four unique recording patterns thanks to the three-capsule design – from omnidirectional for multi-person recording, to cardioid for your radio star moment, and even a stereo option which is rare in USB mics at this price. Is it any good? Solid build quality and decent audio with a rich warmth makes this one of the best podcast microphones for a no-fuss plug and play setup. Its size may not make it as portable as other options on this list, but it fits well into whatever recording scenario you throw at it. At £120, this THX-certified beast is ideal for those looking for a step up from their first mic without breaking the bank. Stuff says: ★★★★☆ Feature-packed and sure to upgrade all your home recording (and streaming), all for a reasonable price.

Rode NT-USB Mini (£99) What’s the story? There was a run on this mini version of Rode’s studio-ready NT-USB as soon as lockdown kicked in, when every wannabe influencer was suddenly erecting a blanket-encased home studio. It looks the part and promises to be easy to use on the move, while still offering decent audio quality. It might not be designed to beat pro recording gear, but it’s a tempting proposition at this price. Is it any good? The Rode comes with a solid mini-stand plus an extra attachment for a full-size one. Plug-and-play USB connectivity makes it easy to get down to recording right out of the box, and it produced results impressive enough to please podcasters or anyone wanting to record outside the studio. Sound quality in a home studio was surprisingly high for £99. Stuff says: ★★★★☆ Easy to use and a great-looking mic for home studio sessions or recording on location

Sennheiser MK4 Digital (£339) What’s the story? If you’re looking for something approaching gold-standard audio for your podcast, the Sennheiser MK 4 Digital claims to be one of the best USB cardioid condenser microphones out there. It’s plug-and-play, so all you have to do is hook it up to an iOS device, Mac or Windows laptop and you’re good to go. Is it any good? This mic is minimalistic, with no switches or buttons, just ports and a stand-mount. The all-metal chassis is sturdy and reassuringly weighty, and it’s excellent at picking up vocals from a few inches away. You can even record decent sounds from an acoustic guitar. Mind you, at this price we’d like it to come with a few more accessories – a stand at the very least. Stuff says: ★★★★☆ Superb for vocals and instruments but tight on the extras, this is peak German efficiency