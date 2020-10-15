TECNO CAMON 16 set to redefine photography with 64 MP camera and pioneering Eye Auto Focus

Kolkata: TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand that has a track record of

introducing innovative products with premium features in the mid-budget segment,

today launched the TECNO CAMON 16 with a 64 MP Quad camera set-up and the game-

changing Eye Auto Focus feature to provide a stellar photography experience to category

consumers. The smartphone will effectively allow photography enthusiasts to take pro-

quality photographs. The smartphone’s excellent camera ability will allow TECNO to gain

a firm foothold in India’s mid-budget smartphone market and command substantial

market share in the Aspirational Bharat.



The introduction of TECNO CAMON 16 will further redefine the mid-budget smartphone

segment. The new camera modules supplemented by the automatic eye- focusing

technology will bring unprecedented clear photography experiences for

users. TECNO’s CAMON 2020 smartphone range earmark the era of

higher camera pixels, premium AI-enabled Ultra Night lens powered by TAIVOS™

(TECNO AI Vision Optimization Solution) technology and human eye tracking feature for

sharper focus at an incredibly affordable price points that will set new standards for

competition in the segment.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said,

“With TECNO’s CAMON portfolio, we are constantly pushing the boundary to make

cutting-edge mobile camera technology available to everyone at a competitive price.

Our CAMON products seek to constantly transform

users photography experience. CAMON 16 launch continues to be part of our “For India”

approach that aims to disrupt the mid-budget segment with products customized to

cater to Indian sensibilities in a better way. We are launching this product in India first

before other countries. Designed for young millennials and Gen Z

consumers, TECNO CAMON 16 pioneers the most affordable ‘64MP Quad cam

with Auto Eye Focus feature in the under-11K segment. We are confident that with this

new festive product portfolio, we will amaze the consumer and consolidate our brand

position in the Indian smartphone market.”



TECNO CAMON 16 will be available in two colour variants: Cloud White and Purist Blue.



Key USP’s of CAMON 16:



 Segment first 64MP AI Quad Rear Camera with Eye Auto Focus



The CAMON 16 features a Quad Rear Camera setup with a 64 MP Primary Lens,

2 MP Blurred Depth of Field Lens, 2 MP Macro Lens and an AI Lens with Penta Flash.

Explore pro photography modes such as Night Portrait, Macro, Body-shaping, 10x

Zoom, etc or shoot perfect Slow-motion, video Bokeh or 2K QHD videos for a

memorable experience. While the unique Eye Auto focus feature, found on a few high

end smartphones and mostly DSLR cameras, enables one to stabilize focus around the

eyes and makes the portraits sharp.



 Super Night Shot powered by TAIVOS



Equipped with world’s exclusive trademark TAIVOS™ (TECNO AI Vision Optimization

Solution) technology, that filters image noise and better optimizes photo and video

output quality. The powerful match of software and hardware together support

unimaginable clear and smooth photography experiences. The TAIVOS Technology along

with an aperture of f/1.79, 1/2″ sensor, YUV Encoding, 4-in-1 pixel binning and 7 flash

lights in total enabling one to capture super clear night shots with vivid colors.



 16 MP Dot-In-Selfie camera – All eyes will be on your selfie



The CAMON 16 sports a 6.8” HD + Dot-In-Display that seemly integrates the

front camera, & light sensor that boasts an 89.1% screen-to-body ratio, super wide

view, and a much more efficient display of information. It comes with 16MP AI

Selfie Camera with Built in Eye Autofocus technique for brilliant portraits. Bright night

selfies with the Super Night Shot and professional video modes including 2K QHD

recording, Video Bokeh, video beauty and short videos makes it an ultimate choice for

Selfie Lovers. Click all day every day.



 Power your game with Helio G70 SoC Processor



Now enjoy seamless mobile experience on your CAMON 16 that is powered by MediaTek

Helio G70 SoC processor which is a Hyper Engine Fast AI performer that is great

for gaming and daily robust usage. Multiply your delight with 4GB RAM and 64GB

ROM internal storage that will make you a smooth multi-tasker!



 Massive 5000 mAh Battery with fast charge



The CAMON 16 houses a powerful 5000 mAh battery which provides a standby time of

29 days, 34 hours calling time, 16 hours web browsing, 22 hours video playback, 15

hours game playing and 180 hours music playback. The CAMON 16 also comes with an

18W Fast Charging support enabling the device to get fully charged in approx. 2 hours.



 HiOS 7.0 based on Android 10



The CAMON 16 runs on Hios 7.0 based on Android 10, which is loaded with new features

like Video Caller ringtone, Smart Scanner, Auto Ear Pickup, Gesture Flashlight and Photo

Compressor, altogether providing for a seamless, premium smartphone experience.