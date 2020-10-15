TECNO CAMON 16 set to redefine photography with 64 MP camera and pioneering Eye Auto Focus

Kolkata: TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand that has a track record of
introducing innovative products with premium features in the mid-budget segment,
today launched the TECNO CAMON 16 with a 64 MP Quad camera set-up and the game-
changing Eye Auto Focus feature to provide a stellar photography experience to category
consumers. The smartphone will effectively allow photography enthusiasts to take pro-
quality photographs. The smartphone’s excellent camera ability will allow TECNO to gain
a firm foothold in India’s mid-budget smartphone market and command substantial
market share in the Aspirational Bharat.
The introduction of TECNO CAMON 16 will further redefine the mid-budget smartphone
segment. The new camera modules supplemented by the automatic eye- focusing
technology will bring unprecedented clear photography experiences for
users. TECNO’s CAMON 2020 smartphone range earmark the era of
higher camera pixels, premium AI-enabled Ultra Night lens powered by TAIVOS™
(TECNO AI Vision Optimization Solution) technology and human eye tracking feature for
sharper focus at an incredibly affordable price points that will set new standards for
competition in the segment.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said,
“With TECNO’s CAMON portfolio, we are constantly pushing the boundary to make
cutting-edge mobile camera technology available to everyone at a competitive price.
Our CAMON products seek to constantly transform
users photography experience. CAMON 16 launch continues to be part of our “For India”
approach that aims to disrupt the mid-budget segment with products customized to
cater to Indian sensibilities in a better way. We are launching this product in India first
before other countries. Designed for young millennials and Gen Z
consumers, TECNO CAMON 16 pioneers the most affordable ‘64MP Quad cam
with Auto Eye Focus feature in the under-11K segment. We are confident that with this
new festive product portfolio, we will amaze the consumer and consolidate our brand
position in the Indian smartphone market.”
TECNO CAMON 16 will be available in two colour variants: Cloud White and Purist Blue.
Key USP’s of CAMON 16:
Segment first 64MP AI Quad Rear Camera with Eye Auto Focus
The CAMON 16 features a Quad Rear Camera setup with a 64 MP Primary Lens,
2 MP Blurred Depth of Field Lens, 2 MP Macro Lens and an AI Lens with Penta Flash.
Explore pro photography modes such as Night Portrait, Macro, Body-shaping, 10x
Zoom, etc or shoot perfect Slow-motion, video Bokeh or 2K QHD videos for a
memorable experience. While the unique Eye Auto focus feature, found on a few high
end smartphones and mostly DSLR cameras, enables one to stabilize focus around the
eyes and makes the portraits sharp.
Super Night Shot powered by TAIVOS
Equipped with world’s exclusive trademark TAIVOS™ (TECNO AI Vision Optimization
Solution) technology, that filters image noise and better optimizes photo and video
output quality. The powerful match of software and hardware together support
unimaginable clear and smooth photography experiences. The TAIVOS Technology along
with an aperture of f/1.79, 1/2″ sensor, YUV Encoding, 4-in-1 pixel binning and 7 flash
lights in total enabling one to capture super clear night shots with vivid colors.
16 MP Dot-In-Selfie camera – All eyes will be on your selfie
The CAMON 16 sports a 6.8” HD + Dot-In-Display that seemly integrates the
front camera, & light sensor that boasts an 89.1% screen-to-body ratio, super wide
view, and a much more efficient display of information. It comes with 16MP AI
Selfie Camera with Built in Eye Autofocus technique for brilliant portraits. Bright night
selfies with the Super Night Shot and professional video modes including 2K QHD
recording, Video Bokeh, video beauty and short videos makes it an ultimate choice for
Selfie Lovers. Click all day every day.
Power your game with Helio G70 SoC Processor
Now enjoy seamless mobile experience on your CAMON 16 that is powered by MediaTek
Helio G70 SoC processor which is a Hyper Engine Fast AI performer that is great
for gaming and daily robust usage. Multiply your delight with 4GB RAM and 64GB
ROM internal storage that will make you a smooth multi-tasker!
Massive 5000 mAh Battery with fast charge
The CAMON 16 houses a powerful 5000 mAh battery which provides a standby time of
29 days, 34 hours calling time, 16 hours web browsing, 22 hours video playback, 15
hours game playing and 180 hours music playback. The CAMON 16 also comes with an
18W Fast Charging support enabling the device to get fully charged in approx. 2 hours.
HiOS 7.0 based on Android 10
The CAMON 16 runs on Hios 7.0 based on Android 10, which is loaded with new features
like Video Caller ringtone, Smart Scanner, Auto Ear Pickup, Gesture Flashlight and Photo
Compressor, altogether providing for a seamless, premium smartphone experience.