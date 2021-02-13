TECNO Unstoppable Days Sale on FLIPKART: Avail amazing discounts & offers onTECNO smartphones

TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand, today announced the rollout of ‘TECNO Unstoppable Days’ sale to celebrate the spirit of Valentine’s Day week across India. This new initiative from the brand TECNO is a first of its kind that offers exciting deals to its fans on TECNO’s popular product range spanning across SPARK, CAMON and POVA on Flipkart from 12th to 15th February. In a bid to strengthen its online presence, the brand intends to make this a regular property for its e-commerce channel.

Since the brand’s inception in India a little over four years ago, TECNO witnessed a robust growth and successfully secured its position among the top 6 offline smartphone players in India in the sub-10K segment. The brand recently celebrated the milestone of achieving 8 million+ customer base in India that firmly validate TECNO’s brand philosophy of staying ‘ahead of the curve’ approach and a product philosophy that rests on ‘segment-first’ features. These philosophies have enabled TECNO to consistently push the envelope in the budget and mid-high smartphone segments in India with disruptive prices.