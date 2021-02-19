Navigation
Ted Cruz leaves Texas for Cancun to escape freezing cold, is hit by a blizzard of memes
Ted Cruz leaves Texas for Cancun to escape freezing cold, is hit by a blizzard of memes

As people in Texas continue to suffer the aftermath of the severe winter snowstorm, the state’s Senator Ted Cruz chose to escape the frigid temperatures and vacation in Mexico. As images of him from the airport went viral, netizens took this opportunity to troll him while photoshopping his pictures.

The Republican’s vacation came to light after multiple Twitter users posted photos showing Cruz and his family at Houston’s airport and aboard a flight bound for Cancun, Mexico. The images quickly went viral, drawing flak online.

With #FlyingTed, #CancunCruz and #TedFled trends, netizens took social media by storm lambasting the Senator for holidaying while the people deal with electricity outages and water shortage amid freezing cold.

Comedian Blaire Erskine released a spoof video, claiming to be Cruz’s “director of communications”, asking why Cruz shouldn’t be allowed to have his “Eat, Pray, Love moment, like everybody else”.

Cruz confirmed the trip in a statement to CNN Earlier in the day, saying he flew down for a night because his daughters “asked to take a trip with friends.” However, according to a report by the New York Times (NYT), texts sent by his wife, Heidi, had a different story to tell. According to NYT report, text messages sent by his wife revealed a hastily planned trip away from their “FREEZING” family home.

As uproar grew louder, Cruz booked his return flight Thursday afternoon in Cancun to come back to Texas. Images of him walking briskly through the terminal while pulling his small suitcase became fodder for memes.

As the backlash continued and he flew back, others photoshopped him on various historic events or odd places. From ‘landing on Mars’ along with Perseverance or spotted at Pearl Harbor, netizens morphed his image with the suitcase anywhere and everywhere.

After returning to Texas, he briefed the members of the press and said the vacation to Mexico was a mistake. “I didn’t want all the screaming and yelling about this trip to distract even one moment from the real issues that I think Texans care about, which is keeping all of our families safe,” Cruz told reporters. “It was obviously a mistake, and in hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it,” he said.

[With inputs from AP]

Source link

