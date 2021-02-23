Navigation
Tejashwi raises concerns over govt trying to muzzle dissenting voices
National News

Tejashwi raises concerns over govt trying to muzzle dissenting voices

Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday raised concerns over the state government “trying to supress” voices of criticism.

Tejashwi was speaking in response to the Governor’s speech in the Legislative Assembly. “Even raising voice of criticism is not being tolerated (by the government). I keep posting several revelations on the system in social media…, ”he said. Tejashwi, however, did not refer to any instance.

On Monday, journalists had asked the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar about a case being lodged against a TV journalist under the IT Act. Nitish, however, denied knowledge of the same, saying he has asked officials “to properly investigate the matter”.

