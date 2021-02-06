Television actors join TMC in the presence of TMC leader Dola Sen. Baha, a group of stars rejoined the grassroots with Jhilik kolkata

On the same day, Trinamool leader Dola Sen and Trinamool leader and actor Soham Chakraborty handed over the party flag to the television stars.

#Kolkata: A bunch of TV stars joined the Trinamool Congress again. On the same day, Trinamool leader Dola Sen and Trinamool leader and actor Soham Chakraborty handed over the party flag to the television stars. These stars include Ranita, Sauptik Chakraborty, Sritama Bhattacharya and Disha Roychowdhury.

Ranita got huge popularity by acting in Baha series. On the other hand, people know Sritma as the spark of the mother series. Sauptik is known to the people by acting in Jalnupur series. Disha Roychowdhury has acted in Joy Baba Loknath and Mahaprabhu Sri Chaitanya.

Ranita says, we have not left the industry. We have been with Didi for the last 10 years. We love Didi very much. From today we have become members of the grassroots and the people of the house. We will try to do all the work and responsibilities and we want the new generation to understand. Other leaders plan ahead and go to different places, eat and drink. Didi is a man of the soil. He went down to any tea shop in his car.

After hoisting the Trinamool flag, Sritama Bhattacharya said, “I got help from my sister.” I have received a lot of help from many in this team. But one of the things I joined was that my father was a social worker. His big dream was to work with the team. Serving people is not a matter of words. I will try because I want to work for people.

Actress Disha Roychowdhury says, Didi is by everyone’s side. The way he walked down the aisle in the Corona situation moved me. I also saw him during Amfan. Many have said many things. But Didi thought of the common man.



Before joining the tele actors on the day, Dola Sen said, “I am a fan of the serial.” I wake up in the middle of the night. Just as they have won hearts as actors, they will also win hearts as soldiers of Mamata Banerjee.

Published by:Swaralipi Dasgupta First published:February 6, 2021, 2:48 PM IST

