TEN COMMANDMENTS OF PREVENTION OF HEART ATTACK

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) have now become the leading cause of mortality in India. A quarter of all mortality is attributable to CVD. Ischemic heart disease and stroke are the predominant causes and are responsible for >80% of CVD deaths. Soon India is going to become the cardiovascular capital of the world.

Besides the advancements in the treatment of coronary artery disease in last two decades the growing burden of this disease suggests that prevention is the only option to deal with it. Major societies including WHO have recommended measures and guidelines for the prevention of heart disease. Here are the ten commandments for prevention of coronary artery disease.

1- Know about the magnitude of coronary artery disease and its implications on mankind.

2-Control the risk factors like Diabetes and Hypertension

3- Know about the symptoms and signs of acute MI and reach hospital as soon as possible for proper treatment of MI.

4-Take lots of fruits and vegetables

5-Do not smoke or take nicotine in any of its forms.

6- Keep the body weight under control

7-Consume less salt

8- Get treatment for sleep disordered breathing.

9- Keep the cholesterol level in control.

10- Do regular exercise