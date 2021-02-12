Navigation
Terrible earthquake in Delhi! Arvind Kejriwal praying for people | Arvind Kejriwal Praying for everyones safety after 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit in Delhi pb | national
Kolkata Updates

Terrible earthquake in Delhi! Arvind Kejriwal praying for people | Arvind Kejriwal Praying for everyones safety after 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit in Delhi pb | national

2 min read


The tremors were felt not only in Delhi but also in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Amritsar.

#NewDelhi: Twice in a row, large areas of north and northwest, including Delhi, were shaken by strong tremors. 6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Kazakhstan The tremor was felt at 10:31 pm. The second was felt at 10:34 a.m., the epicenter was in Amritsar. The intensity was 7.1. The earthquake lasted for several seconds. In this incident, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared ANI’s tweet on Twitter and wrote, “Earthquake has been felt in Delhi. I wish everyone well and safety.”


<!–

Loading…

–>

The tremors were felt not only in Delhi but also in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Amritsar. The magnitude of the tremors in all these regions was 4.1. The tremor was felt for about 75 seconds. Panic then spread throughout the city. Many people took to the streets from their homes. The terrible tremor has created panic in everyone. No casualties have been reported so far.

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

/1039154/Bengali_News18/Bengali_News18_ImpressionsTrackers/Bengali_News18_ImpressionsTrackers_BharatMatrimony

bharat matronay static ads end –>

Published by:Piya Banerjee

First published:February 13, 2021, 12:00 AM IST

<!–


First published:

–>

Read the full story

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘482038382136514’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

Terrible earthquake in Delhi! Arvind Kejriwal praying for people | Arvind Kejriwal Praying for everyones safety after 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit in Delhi pb | national

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

Talking to Trudeau, Modi praised the role of the government in the peasant movement Canadian PM Trudeau In Talks With Modi and Commended Govt Efforts to Engage Farmers in Dialogue | national

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

Twice strong tremors in three minutes, Delhi trembles, panic spreads

1 min read
Kolkata Updates

ED raids Binoy Mishra’s house in Koilakand

1 min read
%d bloggers like this: