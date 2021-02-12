Terrible earthquake in Delhi! Arvind Kejriwal praying for people | Arvind Kejriwal Praying for everyones safety after 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit in Delhi pb | national

The tremors were felt not only in Delhi but also in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Amritsar.

#NewDelhi: Twice in a row, large areas of north and northwest, including Delhi, were shaken by strong tremors. 6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Kazakhstan The tremor was felt at 10:31 pm. The second was felt at 10:34 a.m., the epicenter was in Amritsar. The intensity was 7.1. The earthquake lasted for several seconds. In this incident, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared ANI’s tweet on Twitter and wrote, “Earthquake has been felt in Delhi. I wish everyone well and safety.”

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone’s safety. https://t.co/8fU8TGQLiE – Arvind Kejriwal (rArvindKejriwal) February 12, 2021



The tremors were felt not only in Delhi but also in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Amritsar. The magnitude of the tremors in all these regions was 4.1. The tremor was felt for about 75 seconds. Panic then spread throughout the city. Many people took to the streets from their homes. The terrible tremor has created panic in everyone. No casualties have been reported so far.

Published by:Piya Banerjee First published:February 13, 2021, 12:00 AM IST

