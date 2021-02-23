Navigation
Terror continues to be one of the gravest threats, says Jaishankar
National News

Terror continues to be one of the gravest threats, says Jaishankar

1 min read


INDIA ON Tuesday underlined that terrorism continues to be one of the gravest threats to humankind and it can never be justified.

Speaking at the high-level segment of the 46th session of the Human Rights Council, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said terrorism is a crime against humanity and violates the most fundamental human right, namely the right to life. “Terrorism continues to be one of the gravest threats to humankind,” he said in a virtual address.

“As a long-standing victim, India has been at the forefront of global action against terrorism. This is possible only when there is a clear realization, including in bodies dealing with human rights, that terrorism can never be justified, nor its perpetrators ever equated with its victims, ”he said in a veiled reference to Pakistan. He said India presented last month at the UN an eight-point action plan to deal with the scourge of terrorism. “We will continue to work together to ensure the implementation of our action plan,” he said.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates Sports

Women Empowerment in the field of Cricket: TCL Women Cricket Season 2

3 min read
Kolkata Updates National News

COVID-19 Positive Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay Admitted to the hospital

1 min read
Kolkata Updates

CINI to Aware, Sensitize and Response to COVID-19

2 min read
Fashion & Lifestyle Kolkata Updates

Kareem’s Kolkata introduces new additions to its menu

4 min read
%d bloggers like this: