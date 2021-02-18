Navigation
Terrorist attack on popular Dhaba in Srinagar High Security Zone, 1 injured
Terrorist attack on popular Dhaba in Srinagar High Security Zone, 1 injured

#Srinagar: The whole area is horrified by the public shooting at a very popular dhaba in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Krishna Dhaba’s son was seriously injured in the shooting. The incident happened on Wednesday evening. Akash Mehta, son of the injured Dhaba owner, was rushed to hospital. Police claim it was a terrorist attack.

According to police sources, an investigation has been started by filing a case. Investigators are initially looking at the incident as a terrorist attack. A militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack is initially believed to be in protest of the Centre’s new law on buying property in Jammu and Kashmir. Police also claimed that the group had threatened more such attacks.

The law was enacted last year to allow anyone outside Kashmir to buy property there. After that, the Center canceled Section 370. Jammu and Kashmir is divided into two Union Territories. As many as one million people have been granted permanent residency in Jammu and Kashmir since the beginning of January. Among them are many outsiders. Last year, a 65-year-old gold trader was shot dead. He died there. He also received a certificate of permanent residence.

Investigators are investigating whether there was any involvement in Wednesday’s incident. Political leaders also tweeted strongly condemning the incident. Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah are in the list. Besides, the residence of the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court is located in the area where the shooting took place. As a result, the police are wondering how such a terrorist attack can take place in such a high security zone.

