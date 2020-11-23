The 1st Edition Of Sanmarg Business Awards 2020 Hosted In The City Of Joy

Sanmarg, the largest and most widely read Hindi daily of Eastern India hosted the first edition of the prestigious Sanmarg Business Awards, 2020 by honouring business leaders. Leading businessmen and corporate leaders attended the high-profile event in large numbers.

Mr. Sushil Goenka MD, Emami Ltd. received the Sanmarg Business Award 2020, Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of Shri. R.S. Agarwal & Shri R.S. Goenka, Joint Chairmen, Emami for their relentless hardwork and dedication and making Emami an internationally acclaimed brand.

In the Distinguished Awards category, Mr Shashwat Goenka, Sector Head – Retail & FMCG, RP – Sanjiv Goenka Group was awarded the Business Leader of the Year, Mr Arvind Agarwalla, Founder and CEO, FACT Software was awarded the Pravasi Bharat Award (NRI Businessman Of The Year), Mr Bimal Patwari, President, Pinnacle Infotech was awarded the Bharat Abhiman Award (Rural Entrepreneur Of the Year) and Mr Bikash Mandal, Mentor Mr Subhajit Roy, Co-founder, Ms Gargi Mazumdar,Co-founder) & Mr Kaushik Mazumdar & Co-founder Krishworks Technology And Research Labs Private Limited were awarded the Naveen Soch Award (Start-Up/Innovator of the year).

In the Excellence Awards category, the awards were bestowed to Mr. Dinesh Jain (MD, Aum Capital), Ms. Shaleni Biswas (MD, Easy Note) from the Small Enterprise Category. In the Medium Entreprise Category, Mr. Vidur Gupta (Head Of Business Operations, UAL), Mr. Rohit Khaitan (Director – Shyam Agro), Mr. Abhishek Rungta (Founder & CEO, Indus Net) and Dr. Om Tantia (Director, ILS Hospitals) were awarded. Whereas, in the Large Enterprise Category, Mr. Atul Churiwal (Owner, Krishi Rasayan), Mr. Lalit Beriwala (Director, Shyam Steel), and Mr. Subhodeep Ghosh (General Manager, Swiggy) were bestowed with the Sanmarg Business Award 2020.

Gracing the occasion were Mr Sanjay Budhia (Managing Director, Patton International Limited), Mr Rohit Kapoor (CEO, India & South Asia, OYO), Mr Satyam Roychowdhury (Managing Director, Techno India Group, Chancellor – Sister Nivedita University), Ms Mamta Binani (National President – 2016, ICSI and a Practising Lawyer), Mr Harish Agarwal (Partner & Managing Director, E&Y) & Mr Anurag Singhi (Partner, Moore Stephens, Singhi & Co) among others.

“We were quiet pleased with the number of applicants that we have received for participating in the award categories for the inaugural edition of Sanmarg Business Awards 2020. This award was instituted to honour industry stalwarts and at the same time acknowledge the significant work done by organisations across varied segments and strive to disrupt business ecosystem for the greater good. I thank all our partners and participants for making this initiative a success”, said Mr. Vivek Gupta, Executive Director, Sanmarg.

The Jury who selected the awards for were Ms Mamta Binani (National President, ICSI & Lawyer), Mr Rohit Kapoor (CEO, India & South Asia, OYO), Mr Satyam Roychoudhury (Managing Director – Techno India Group Chancellor – Sister Nivedita University) & Mr. Satyabrata Dey (Chairman & Managing Director of Sreeleathers Limited).

The Sanmarg Business Awards was divided into two categories – Excellence Awards & Distinguished Awards. The Excellence Awards were chosen from the applications received from the various business houses. In total, there were nine awards, three awards in each group which consists of Small (Rs 0 to 50 crore), Medium (Rs 50 to 250crore) and Large (Rs 250 crore and above) categories. The Distinguished Awards were direct awards presented to pioneers/leaders for their outstanding contribution in their respective fields which were decided by the esteemed jury on board.

