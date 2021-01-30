The 39-year-old broke up, Prabir said, feeling uncomfortable, yet I have nothing to do kolkata

Before boarding the special flight, he just left, “My respect, love, and gratitude to Mamta and her family are still intact, were, and will remain.”

#Kolkata: Prabir Ghoshal severed his long 39-year relationship. Mamata Banerjee had a cordial relationship with journalist Prabir Ghoshal and MLA Prabir Ghoshal. That relationship was severed by Uttarpara MLA Prabir Ghoshal as soon as he joined the BJP. But before boarding the special plane sent by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he just left, “My respect, love and gratitude to Mamata and her family are still intact, were and will remain.”

However, Mamata Banerjee’s one-time confidant is no longer willing to do politics together. Last Monday, January 25, Prabir was absent from the meeting of the Chief Minister. The next day, on Tuesday, January 26, Uttar Para MLA and Trinamool leader Prabir Ghoshal resigned from the post of party spokesperson and core committee member in the district. So is he leaving the team? He kept the speculation alive. Finally announcing his position on Saturday, he said, “It’s a great inconvenience. That’s right. But the Trinamool Congress can’t be done anymore. So I joined the BJP.”

In the Lok Sabha polls, the Trinamool had a bad result in Hooghly district. Prabir Ghoshal blamed the bad behavior of some of them for explaining the reasons for the bad results of the team. He described them as rotten faces in the group. Since then, his distance with a part of the team has been created. That distance has increased so much that Prabir Ghoshal says, “A cycle is working to defeat me. It is a powerful cycle. A cycle is working to prevent me from moving forward.” After that Prabir Ghoshal decided to leave the team. “We had bad results in the Lok Sabha. I talked about cleansing the party. I still think I was right.”

Mamata Banerjee’s relationship with Mamata Banerjee since 1972. Mamata Bandopadhyay gave a ticket to journalist Prabir Ghoshal in 2016 in Uttarpara. He won from there and became a MLA. His relationship with the top leadership of the team is good. Why didn’t he tell anything to Mamata Banerjee even after that? Prabirbabu also said, “I have informed you. The day Laxmiratan Shukla resigns, the Chief Minister talks to me. I talk about the problem. Mamata Banerjee told me to stand for election elsewhere. I am Bhumiputra so I did not agree to stand anywhere else. If I stand for election I will stand from Uttarpara.” . ” Mamata Banerjee’s one-time confidant, however, had Amit Stuti today. Prabir Ghoshal said, “It is a great honor for us that Amit Shah is taking us to Delhi by a special plane. I will join the BJP in his presence. I want to work for the people for the BJP in the coming days.”

But what to do there? Just said the future will answer all. He is unhappy with the work of the district. He did not keep it a secret. Especially regarding the college, MP Kalyan Bandopadhyay’s nose was blowing. Not fixing his road. He is alleging that the management committee of the college has been reduced even after the Chief Minister said so. In this situation, he said, “This situation was not intended. I thought I would resign as MLA. But the MLA of the area has a job. He has to work for the people.” However, he said, I became a Brahmin in the team. So Prabir Ghoshal joined the BJP without increasing his discomfort.

Published by:Arka Deb First published:January 30, 2021, 7:58 PM IST

