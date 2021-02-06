The 45th International Kolkata Book Fair likely to happen on July

By Sumana Das & Smita Das

Kolkata, February 6th, 2021: The 45th International Kolkata Book Fair 2021 has been deferred owing to the Worldwide Pandemic situation. But as of now, the pandemic situation has improved. Therefore, to address the situation of rescheduling the date for this magnificent jamboree, a press conference was held at Press Club on Thursday with the esteemed presence of Mr. Toufique Hasan, Hon’ble Deputy High Commissioner Deputy High Commission for Bangladesh; Mr. Tridib Kr. Chatterjee, President of Publishers & Booksellers Guild; and Mr. Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey, Honorary General Secretary, Publishers & Booksellers Guild. The Focal Theme Country of the 45th International Kolkata Book Fair 2021 is Bangladesh. The year 2021 is the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and it is also the 50 year of the independence of Bangladesh. The International Kolkata Book Fair 2021 will be dedicated to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee year of independence of Bangladesh. The 125th Birth year of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Birth Centenary of Great Master Satyajit Ray will also be celebrated in the International Kolkata Book Fair 2021.

Many literary and eminent personalities like Soumitra Chatterjee, Pranab Mukherjee, Anisujjaman, Debesh Roy, Nimai Bhattacharya, Manabendra Bandyopadhyay, Alokeranjan Dasgupta, Swapan Mazumdar and others had departed in 2020. A tribute will be given in the name of these sempiternal souls in this event.

Considering the upcoming Assembly Election, ICSE, CBSE board exams and Madhyamik & Higher Secondary exams, the 45th International Kolkata Book Fair 2021 will be held in the month of July 2021.Venue Central Park Mela Ground, Salt Lake. Necessary health protection and COVID Protocol will be taken to organize the Fair in this changed schedule. It is expected that the international flights will be in operation by that time and the fair will have international participants like the earlier years. Intending publishers, booksellers, editors of Little Magazines and other participants of the 45th International Kolkata Book Fair 2021, may submit applications at the Guild House from 1st March 2021 onwards.

The added attraction of the International Kolkata Book Fair, the 8th Kolkata Literature Festival will be organized as usual during the Book Fair.

Apparently, for the first time, Publishers & Booksellers Guild will organize a Book Festival ‘Ekushe Bhasha Utsab’ on the occasion of the International Mother language Day. The Festival will celebrate Bengali literature, language and culture.

Apart from this new initiative, Nababarsha Boi Utsab will be organized like earlier years during the Nababarsha, the Bengali New Year at the College Square and College Street Boi Para. The World Book Day will be also celebrated along with it.

Adding to that, with the active cooperation and support of Publishers& Booksellers Guild, Baranagar Boi Utsab, organized by Baranagar Municipality, will start from 5th February 2021 at the Sinthee Circus Maidan and will continue till 14th February 2021.

Indeed a good news for all the booklovers out there.