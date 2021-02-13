The body of the rescued policeman was found hanging by the throat inside the ambulance SI commits suicide inside ambulance | national

A police sub-inspector committed suicide by hanging himself inside the ambulance

#NewDelhi: Sub-inspector of the police committed suicide by hanging himself inside the ambulance! Rajbir Singh, a 39-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector, committed suicide inside an ambulance in front of Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital on Friday.

Police sources said the accident happened when the ambulance was heading towards IHBAS Hospital. Rajbir Singh, who works in the South East district, called the CATS ambulance from his home in Dwarka. A police officer said, “Hospital authorities refused to admit Rajbir to the 3rd hospital. Rajbir lost his way. CATS personnel calmed him down and took him to IBHAS Hospital, but he committed suicide on the way.

DCP (South-East) RP Meena said, “Rajib committed suicide by hanging himself inside the ambulance. His body was found hanging. He was absent from work for the last 5 days. “Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Rajbir Singh’s wife and one daughter are present. His parents are residents of Mahendragarh, Haryana.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published:February 13, 2021, 1:56 PM IST

