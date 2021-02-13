Navigation
The body of the rescued policeman was found hanging by the throat inside the ambulance SI commits suicide inside ambulance | national
Kolkata Updates

The body of the rescued policeman was found hanging by the throat inside the ambulance SI commits suicide inside ambulance | national

2 min read


A police sub-inspector committed suicide by hanging himself inside the ambulance

#NewDelhi: Sub-inspector of the police committed suicide by hanging himself inside the ambulance! Rajbir Singh, a 39-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector, committed suicide inside an ambulance in front of Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital on Friday.

Police sources said the accident happened when the ambulance was heading towards IHBAS Hospital. Rajbir Singh, who works in the South East district, called the CATS ambulance from his home in Dwarka. A police officer said, “Hospital authorities refused to admit Rajbir to the 3rd hospital. Rajbir lost his way. CATS personnel calmed him down and took him to IBHAS Hospital, but he committed suicide on the way.

DCP (South-East) RP Meena said, “Rajib committed suicide by hanging himself inside the ambulance. His body was found hanging. He was absent from work for the last 5 days. “Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Rajbir Singh’s wife and one daughter are present. His parents are residents of Mahendragarh, Haryana.

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

/1039154/Bengali_News18/Bengali_News18_ImpressionsTrackers/Bengali_News18_ImpressionsTrackers_BharatMatrimony

bharat matronay static ads end –>

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder

First published:February 13, 2021, 1:56 PM IST

<!–


First published:

–>

Read the full story

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘482038382136514’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

Priyanka Gandhi took the helm of the boat in Prayagraj! Run the boat alone! Viral Video | Priyanka Gandhis boat ride video goes viral pb | national

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

Exclusive: Divyendu Adhikari in BJP this time? See what he said

1 min read
Kolkata Updates

The body of the rescued policeman was found hanging by the throat inside the ambulance SI commits suicide inside ambulance | national

2 min read
International News Kolkata Updates

MAKAUT, WB Organizes a Contest on Mobile App Development

1 min read
%d bloggers like this: