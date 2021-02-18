The bride was going to dance, came quickly and crushed the car! Viral video Dancing bride narrowly escapes death as speeding car crushes others in wedding party, 1 killed | national

Before he knew it, he entered the procession, pushed some people, and the car sped away. Dancing bride narrowly escapes death as speeding car crushes others in wedding party, 1 killed

# Muzaffarnagar: Wedding procession in the wake of a fatal accident. In an instant, all the joys of marriage ended in despair. Marriage means how many hopes and aspirations people have in their minds. But despite having no guilt, they had to witness the bloody incident. Death, wailing, mourning, injury … none of the lightning struck.

The incident took place last Tuesday in Muzaffarnagar area of ​​Uttar Pradesh. Two young men and women named Hema and Ankur were getting married there. Hema got in a car to go to the wedding bus. With relatives, friends, band party. At the same time, the bride and groom were also marching to the wedding pavilion. After meeting Barati, Hema Hood stood in the open car. He started dancing from the car.

This dance could have been fatal – open sun-roofed car dancing Bride in UP’s Muzaffarnagar has a narrow escape after a speeding vehicle hits Baraat on road leaving one dead and many injured @umeshpathaklive PpUppolice pic.twitter.com/hMmzhxTgsV – Utkarsh Singh (k utkarshs88) February 17, 2021



The bride and groom go together. They started dancing at the same time. They were dancing on the side of the road. Suddenly a car came rushing towards them. Before he knew it, he entered the procession, pushed some people, and the car sped away. One of Tuto’s brothers, Promod, died on the spot, and several others were seriously injured. All were immediately taken to Meerut Hospital.

At that time, many people were filming the procession of the bride and groom. As a result, the whole incident was captured in the video. The video went viral as soon as it was posted on social media.

Published by:Simli Raha First published:February 18, 2021, 8:34 AM IST

