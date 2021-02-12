Navigation
The bus carrying passengers fell into the Araku Valley! Dead, lots of injured! Searching in progress 8 people were killed and others injured after a private travels bus fell into 100 feet gorge at Araku pb | national

2 min read


photo source collected

The injured have been taken to Anantagiri Hospital for treatment. Police have reached the spot.

# Visakhapatnam: Terrible bus accident in Visakhapatnam. The bus carrying passengers fell from the hill. A tourist bus fell into a ditch on Friday evening when it was trying to pick up a road moor on Damukur Araku Ghat Road in Vizak. 6 people died in the incident. Many people were injured.

The injured have been taken to Anantagiri Hospital for treatment. Police have reached the spot. A team of 108 people has started searching for the injured. The bus fell into the Araku Valley from a height of 100 feet. No trace of the bus has been found so far. It is difficult to search the whole area because it is dark. However, it is not known whether anyone else is stuck in the bus. Arrangements are being made for all the injured to get good treatment. The families of the deceased are being contacted. The bus came to a halt and lost control and the accident took place. According to the injured, the driver was driving the bus on the road.

Published by:Piya Banerjee

First published:February 12, 2021, 9:42 PM IST

