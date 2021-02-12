Navigation
The corona tax has been lifted, cheap petrol-diesel, alcohol from midnight today Alcohol, petrol and diesel to be cheaper in Assam | national
Kolkata Updates

The corona tax has been lifted, cheap petrol-diesel, alcohol from midnight today Alcohol, petrol and diesel to be cheaper in Assam | national

1 min read


Corona tax is lifted, petrol-diesel, alcohol is cheaper

Petrol-diesel and liquor prices have been falling in Assam since midnight today
Petrol-diesel and liquor prices have been falling in Assam since midnight today

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Bishwa Swarna said the price of petrol and diesel was increased by Tk 5 per liter in Corona last year. That extra corona tax will be lifted from midnight today. Assam Finance Minister Himanta Bishwa Swarna said the price of petrol and diesel was increased by Tk 5 per liter in Corona last year. That extra corona tax will be lifted from midnight today.

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Bishwa Swarna added that 25 per cent sub-tax was added to the price of liquor in Corona, which will be lifted from midnight today.
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Bishwa Swarna added that 25 per cent sub-tax was added to the price of liquor in Corona, which will be lifted from midnight today. <!– bharat matronay static ads start

/1039154/Bengali_News18/Bengali_News18_ImpressionsTrackers/Bengali_News18_ImpressionsTrackers_BharatMatrimony

bharat matronay static ads end –>
<![CDATA[]]>

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder

First published:February 12, 2021, 2:00 PM IST

<!–


First published:

–>

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘482038382136514’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

Husband demands Rs 25 lakh from woman to co-exist with first wife rc, first wife with Rs 25 lakh, social worker against husband | crime

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

Going to eat at the restaurant and watching the waiter’s dance cut the time! Great Dance Waiter’s VD Viral, Superhit | Guwahati hotel waiter dance video becomes viral creates sensation | national

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

Dinesh going to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat? Today is probably the 8th to join the BJP Dinesh Trivedi is Likely to Become MP in Rajya Sabha from Gujarat | national

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

The corona tax has been lifted, the cheapest petrol-diesel, alcohol in the state from midnight today Alcohol, petrol and diesel to be cheaper in Assam | national

1 min read
%d bloggers like this: