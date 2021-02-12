The corona tax has been lifted, cheap petrol-diesel, alcohol from midnight today Alcohol, petrol and diesel to be cheaper in Assam | national

Corona tax is lifted, petrol-diesel, alcohol is cheaper



Petrol-diesel and liquor prices have been falling in Assam since midnight today

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Bishwa Swarna said the price of petrol and diesel was increased by Tk 5 per liter in Corona last year. That extra corona tax will be lifted from midnight today.



Assam Finance Minister Himanta Bishwa Swarna added that 25 per cent sub-tax was added to the price of liquor in Corona, which will be lifted from midnight today. <!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>

<![CDATA[]]>

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published:February 12, 2021, 2:00 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>