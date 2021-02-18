Navigation
The couple is being harassed in front of the eyes in the street, the passengers are busy taking the video of the ‘murder’ by taking the mobile out of their pockets! See
#Hyderabad: Horrible scene! On a busy street, the lawyer husband and wife are being dragged out of the car in broad daylight Then one by one knives are being placed on their chests! Husband 7 fell to the ground due to injury Blood is flowing by gurgling Wife’s body hanging from the car door! Such a picture was taken on a busy road between Manthani and Peddapalli town in Telangana. Husband Gattu Bhaman Rao, wife PV Nagamani 6 Both are lawyers of the Telangana High Court No pedestrians protested the attack, as everyone was busy recording video Later, such a horrible video went viral on social media

This video shows the assailant repeatedly stabbing Gattu Bhaman in the chest. A bus right next to the car controls the speed for a while, the horn continues to sound In addition, a young man next to him stopped his bike and watched the whole incident Then everyone moved away from the area In another video, the seriously injured wife Nagamani is seen lying between two seats in a car. Another video surfaced showing Bhaman Rao falling on the road, covered in blood. He is also trying to talk to her He is introducing himself and at the same time mentioning the name of the person who put the knife in his chest The attacker was identified as Kunti Srinivas, a member of the Telangana State Association That is how it has been known

When the lawyer took the couple to the hospital, they were pronounced dead Earlier, it was claimed that the couple’s life was in danger Then this horrible incident 7 Already 10 people have been arrested Police are trying to find out about the main accused from them The attack has sparked outrage among state lawyers and has been strongly condemned by the Bar Council. The torture of the accused has been demanded quickly

