The doorman went out to visit after the murder of the baby girl! 7 accused in Jorabagan case Prime Accused in Jorabagan Murder Case Arrested | kolkata

#Kolkata: Sexual abuse of a 9-year-old girl by making her unconscious He then choked to death, strangled her and dumped her body. Such shocking information came up in Jorabagan murder The main accused Lumbu was working as a doorman in the house where the body of the child was recovered

The body of an 8-year-old girl was recovered from a house in Jorabagan area on Thursday morning It is alleged that the girl was killed by cutting her throat Police suspect that he was also sexually abused before the murder Police arrested three suspects in the incident and interrogated them Among the detainees were the main accused and the long-time doorman of the house, Lumbu During the interrogation, he admitted that he had tortured and killed the child alone

The autopsy report of the child’s body also found evidence of sexual abuse before the murder Biryani food and chips are also found in the baby’s stomach This further strengthens the suspicion of the police on the doorman Because he had informed the police before the interrogation, he had eaten biryani and local liquor with his friends on the day of the incident However, the doorman did not admit the allegation at first

Ram alias Lambu told police during interrogation that he was watching pornographic videos on his mobile phone at his home last Wednesday night. At that time, while playing, the baby girl entered the house It is alleged that he was called to the house after showing greed for food He is accused of first sexually abusing the child by making him unconscious by consuming food mixed with drugs He then suffocated and killed her He also cut his throat with a knife After that, at night, the body of the baby girl was dumped near the roof stairs After that he came to his house and ate biryani and wine again After that, as per the rules, he runs the water pump of the house and goes for a walk on the street

According to the police, a lot of porn videos were found on the mobile of the arrested Lambu Most of them are children Detectives think the whole thing happened after they ate something with chips and became unconscious. Locals protested again on the day after learning that the doorman was the main culprit. They demanded that the accused should be handed over to them

On this day, local MLA and Minister Shashi Panja went to the spot and the people around him also protested. However, the minister assured the accused of speedy punishment

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published:February 5, 2021, 12:41 PM IST

