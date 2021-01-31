The end of the Trinamool has begun, the lotus flower in Bengal, the explosive Rajiv Banerjee has joined the BJP. BJP will win the assembly election 2021 in West Bengal says BJP leader Rajib banerjee from Howrah public meeting | kolkata

BJP leader Rajiv Banerjee is speaking at Dumuljala Stadium.
#Howrah: ‘The end of the grassroots has begun. This time Padma flower will be played in Bengal. ‘ The day after joining the BJP, the new BJP leader Rajiv Banerjee left the Dumurjala Stadium. He said, ‘This time there will be no more threats. People will vote with 100 percent security. We know how to vote. That is how the vote will be. In the election of Ekushey, there will be lotus flowers in Bengal. “
Amit Shah was scheduled to attend the BJP meeting on Sunday. But at the last moment Shah’s visit to Bengal was canceled. However, if not in person, the BJP all-India president will address the virtual meeting.
