Navigation
The end of the Trinamool has begun, the lotus flower in Bengal, the explosive Rajiv Banerjee has joined the BJP. BJP will win the assembly election 2021 in West Bengal says BJP leader Rajib banerjee from Howrah public meeting | kolkata
Kolkata Updates

The end of the Trinamool has begun, the lotus flower in Bengal, the explosive Rajiv Banerjee has joined the BJP. BJP will win the assembly election 2021 in West Bengal says BJP leader Rajib banerjee from Howrah public meeting | kolkata

2 min read


BJP leader Rajiv Banerjee is speaking at Dumuljala Stadium.

‘The end of the grassroots has begun. This time Padma flower will be played in Bengal. ‘ The day after joining the BJP, the new BJP leader Rajiv Banerjee left the Dumurjala Stadium.

#Howrah:The end of the grassroots has begun. This time Padma flower will be played in Bengal. ‘ The day after joining the BJP, the new BJP leader Rajiv Banerjee left the Dumurjala Stadium. He said, ‘This time there will be no more threats. People will vote with 100 percent security. We know how to vote. That is how the vote will be. In the election of Ekushey, there will be lotus flowers in Bengal. “

Amit Shah was scheduled to attend the BJP meeting on Sunday. But at the last moment Shah’s visit to Bengal was canceled. However, if not in person, the BJP all-India president will address the virtual meeting.

Details coming …

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

/1039154/Bengali_News18/Bengali_News18_ImpressionsTrackers/Bengali_News18_ImpressionsTrackers_BharatMatrimony

bharat matronay static ads end –>

Published by:Shubhagata Dey

First published:January 31, 2021, 1:49 PM IST

<!–


First published:

–>

Read the full story

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘482038382136514’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

3 top officials of the State Election Commission suddenly transferred before the vote! Three Officials In West Bengal Election Office Transferred Ahead Of Assembly Polls | kolkata

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

Ekushey vote from the budget, take a look at the best news of the day!

1 min read
Kolkata Updates

Today is the coldest day in the state, cold wave alert in 16 districts including Kolkata weather update pb | kolkata

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

Bike rider killed in car crash on mother flyover! Watch the video bike-accident-at-maa-flyover pb | kolkata

3 min read
%d bloggers like this: