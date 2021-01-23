The Episodic Cinema of Soumyajit Majumder #Homecoming Wraps Up Shoot with a Bang!

By Smita Das & Salanka Majumder

Kolkata, January: The debut feature film as a writer-producer-director of actor-turned-director Soumyajit Majumder concluded its final leg of the shoot in the third week of January with the independent Calcutta film #Homecoming (English/ Bengali/ Hindi – NFDC producer’s lab range 2019 @film bazaar, Goa during scripting stage). This trilingualism film produced by arts collective Lok had finished a schedule of its shooting in February 2020 suddenly before the pandemic struck in India.

#Homecoming attempts an original from “episodic cinema.” After seven years of an eventful Nabomi night during Durga Puja, it is about the reunions of a rebellious youth theatre group. It brought together an eclectic ensemble of more than 30 performers, including Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal, Tushar Pandey, Soham Majumder, Plabita Borthakur, Tuhina Das, Pujarini Ghosh, Sayan Ghosh, Sourav Subhra Das, Sreya Bhattacharya, Apratim Chatterjee, Priyanka Mondal, among others, featuring the best of young talents from Bollywood and Tollywood.

The film also features an eclectic crew that includes, among others, winning National Award sound designers Adeep Singh Manki and Anindit Roy, national award-winning costume designer Apu Gobinda Mondal, and ace editor Bodhaditya Banerjee. This film is a musical love-letter to Kolkata and features original Hindi songs written and written by Sameer Rahat (the son of Rahat Indori, previously composed for shows such as Little Stuff of Netflix) and Bengali songs by Satyaki Banerjee, a folk and fusion veteran. Founding member of the Krosswindz cult Kolkata band, Neil Mukherjee (who has worked closely with Pritam, A. R. Rahman, and Shankar-Ehsan-Loy) is leading the film’s background score, while K Mohan (Vocalist of Agnee and Bollywood playback singer) and Amrita Singh (sister of Arijit Singh) are the rosters of singers.

About the Writer-Producer-Director: As an actor, Soumyajit was part of more than 25 diverse regional, national and foreign feature films including box office favorite Bollywood films such as Aashiqui 2, Te3n, commercially popular regional films such as Zulfiqar, Byomkesh Pawrbo, Har Har Byomkesh, Bibaho Diaries, critically acclaimed International projection, before taking a break from early 2018 to make #Homecoming. These films have been shown at numerous film festivals, such as Berlin, Cannes, and received awards at festivals such as Slamdance, the International Film Festival of South Asia, Mammoth Lake, and the International Film Festival of Chicago Underground. Founder-Director of Lok (formed 3 Jan 2010) since 2010, Soumyajit has been part of the prestigious Global Changemakers Network.