The Family Man-Amazon Prime Video today dropped a teaser video of the new season of the much-awaited Amazon Original Series

Amazon Prime Video today dropped a teaser video of the new season of the much-awaited Amazon Original Series, The Family Man. The intriguing teaser video shows us how the family and colleagues of Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, are searching for him and wondering where he has gone. While the family, including Srikant’s wife and his daughter, is finding him so that they can resolve their personal issues, his colleagues at TASC are hoping for his return to take on a bigger and the deadlier mission than before. The video leaves us with many questions – Where did Srikant disappear? Is Srikant going to come back? Is he too far off from his calling? What happened after the cliffhanger seen at the end of Season 1 that left us spellbound?

The new season of the show will see Manoj Bajpayee reprise his character as Srikant Tiwari, along with Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles. The Family Man will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 12th February, 2021 in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Video link: https://youtu.be/iQUSPmnRvw4