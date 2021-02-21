The Girl on the Train promotions: Parineeti Chopra is nailing monochrome shades and smokey eyes

Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl on the Train will be out on Netflix soon. And prior to that, the actor is busy promoting the thriller. On her Instagram, she shared a series of pictures and has really impressed us with her recent looks and affinity for darker monotones.

In the first look, she was seen in a black crop top which she teamed with checked oversized blazer and pants. She completed the look with hair pulled back and smokey eyes. Check out the pictures here.

She went for lighter shades in the second look as she opted for a gray oversized sweater. This was teamed with matching satin pleated skirt in a darker hue. The look really worked, especially the messy hairdo and the smokey eyes. Check out the pictures here.

For the third look, she went for an all-black look from Zara. Styled by Mohit Rai, the actor was seen in a black baggy sweater which was paired with matching leather pants. Keeping the make-up palette similar, the look was completed with hair pulled back.

What do you think of her looks?

