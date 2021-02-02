The goal is to summon Shuvendu-Rajiv to Delhi to fix the Gerua storm in South Bengal. Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee to attend BJP meeting in Delhi kolkata

The main objective of Wednesday’s meeting is to work out a strategy on how to win a majority seat in the state in the Assembly elections.

#Kolkata: Shuvendu Adhikari and Rajiv Banerjee were called together in Delhi Mukul Roy was accompanied by two leaders from the Trinamool Congress who had just joined the BJP. Shuvendu and Rajiv will also attend a high-level meeting of BJP state leaders with Amit Shah and JP Nadda in Delhi on Sunday. Dilip Ghosh, Mukul Roy, Amitabh Chakraborty, Kailash Vijayavargiya, Shiv Prakash and Arvind Menon are also expected to be present at the meeting.

According to sources, the main objective of Wednesday’s meeting is to work out a strategy on how to win a majority seat in the state in the Assembly elections. In order to get majority in the state, 147 seats are required According to BJP insiders, party leaders are not expecting more than 30 to 35 seats in North Bengal, despite very good results. Thus, in terms of Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won 36 seats in North Bengal But the party leaders also understand that the number of seats in the assembly is going to decrease to 6 As a result, it is very important to produce good fruits in South Bengal And the role of Shuvendu Adhikari and Rajiv Banerjee is going to be important there

The BJP’s primary goal is to win at least 120 seats in South Bengal But even the BJP leaders in charge understand that the task will not be easy At Wednesday’s meeting, the party’s central leaders wanted to know how many seats Rajiv Gandhi and Shuvendura would be able to secure in South Bengal. The BJP’s central leaders aim to bring the party’s number of seats in South Bengal to around 140. In that case, the team will be able to be at least a little comfortable

The state leaders of the party will decide today what strategy will be presented to the central leaders after a one-on-one discussion among themselves. Amit Shah and JP Naddara want to hear the strategy from the state leaders on how to increase the number of seats in the Assembly polls.

Apart from this, the central leaders of the party are also concerned about one more issue That is the original-new conflict The central leadership of the party is well aware of the various equations being formed within the party after the participation of grassroots leaders like Shuvendu Adhikari and Rajiv Banerjee. The message will be conveyed at Wednesday’s meeting, with the party’s state leaders discussing the issue as soon as possible before the election.



Arup Dutta

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published:February 2, 2021, 8:46 PM IST

