The Hans Foundation uplifts the lives of over 3 lakh families

The Hans Foundation (THF), one of India’s largest public charitable trust has stepped up its efforts in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Drawing strength from its remarkable presence in the sector, the Foundation has responded to its call of duty and able to effectively provide relief to vulnerable communities across the country. More than 3 lakh families have benefitted presently with relief fund initiatives across India and support of more than INR 18.5 crores is extended so far. The Foundation has also launched INR 100 crores worth schemes to set up skill development and COVID-19 testing centres in Uttarakhand.

During these challenging times, THF remains committed to the most disadvantaged populations across the country. To date, the foundation has distributed over 98,203 ration and food packets, 50,891 hygiene and sanitation kits and1,35,425 face masks and PPE kits to vulnerable people, including low-income families and migrant workers. Additionally, the Foundation is working to support public hospitals and frontline workers by providing medical supplies, including setting up of 6,028 isolation beds across interior locations of Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. The Foundation has supported the Govt. of Uttarakhand in providing necessary support in the form of ration kits, medical support and PPE kits worth INR 1 crore and 51 lacs. In collaboration with Americares, ventilators have been provided in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala worth $2,50,000 (Approx 1.90 Cr) for emergency response for COVID-19 patients. Several initiatives like these are being carried out by THF through their partners working in interior locations.

Along with the collective strength of its partners – Govt. of Uttarakhand, VARDAN, American India Foundation, GRAVIS, Masoom Charitable Trust, Aasraa Trust, BAIF Development Research Foundation, Pragya, Akshaya Patra Foundation and many others, The Hans Foundation facilitated rapid support to families in Rajasthan, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Puducherry, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, New Delhi, Meghalaya. In order tomultiply the effect of every little act of kindness, it pledged to match the equal amount to every rupee contributed to the foundation’s COVID-19 relief programs.

Presently working with close to 150 organisations in 26 states and union territories and partnered with several State Governments, The Hans Foundation has so far supported projects worth over INR 10 billion in the country.

To know more about the process, kindly visit www.hans.care