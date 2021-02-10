The home-made pack was applied to bring shine to the skin, the young woman’s face suddenly turned yellow. Woman Used A DIY Haldi Facepack To Get A Golden Glow And Now Her Face Has Turned Yellow | national

Navigation
The home-made pack was applied to bring shine to the skin, the young woman's face suddenly turned yellow.

The ‘home made’ pack was applied to bring shine to the skin, the young woman’s face turned yellow at once! Collected pictures.

To restore the ‘golden glow’ on the skin, the young woman made a ‘home made’ pack by mixing multiple herbal ingredients with turmeric. But he could not have imagined the terrible consequences that would befall him.

#NewDelhi: To restore the ‘golden glow’ on the skin, the young woman made a ‘home made’ pack by mixing multiple herbal ingredients with turmeric. But he could not have imagined the terrible consequences that would befall him. After the pack dried, the young woman’s face turned pale as soon as she took the pack out of her mouth. The incident with the popular Scotland resident TickTock Star is now viral on social media. He has shared this incident with his followers on social platforms.

According to Ladbible, Scottish tick star Renee recently made a mask at home to bring back the glow of the face. That pack mixed a fair amount of turmeric with the other ingredients. He took the pack in his mouth with confidence. But as soon as the pack dries, his face turns yellow. Renee told her 16,000 followers on her video-sharing platform, ‘I put that home-made mask all over my face. I also applied it around the lips with proportional hands. Just like I got online. But after a while, the hand with which I made the mask turned dark yellow. That’s when I was shocked. When I picked up the pack from my mouth, my face looked like the moon. ‘

The condition of the young woman's face after applying the 'Home Made' pack. Collected pictures. The condition of the young woman’s face after applying the ‘Home Made’ pack. Collected pictures.

Renee told The Sun, I have washed my face many times. But somehow that yellow spot didn’t go away. The yellow feeling was gone. In the words of TickTock Star, “I was taking care of my skin to go shopping with my father that day. But I can’t say what happened after that. But I went shopping with my father. But I had to put on make-up to cover my yellow face.”

Published by:Shubhagata Dey

First published:February 10, 2021, 8:05 PM IST

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

