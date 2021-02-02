The idea of ​​opening a school in the state is from February 12, said Perth Chatterjee

#Kolkata: The school is running online, but from students to parents, everyone’s question is, when will the school open. The state education minister said the state government was considering opening the school from February 12. However, he said that the school will be opened step by step. For the time being, the school will be open for students from 9th to 12th. The school will be opened according to the Kovid rules. There will be special classes for secondary and higher secondary candidates. Parents need permission to send students to class, the education minister said.

At the same time, he said that he has no plans to open a school till the eighth grade. Because he said that even though the rate of corona has decreased in the whole country including Bengal, it has not completely ended. So we still have to be careful.

The sanitation system has started in the right way for all the schools that will open.

On the sidelines of the party meeting, the education minister said that a guideline is being prepared to start the school in compliance with the health rules. Then the opinion of the school authorities and parents will be known. However, Parthababu clarified that if he does not want to open a school, he will not be forced to do so.

Published by:Pooja Basu First published:February 2, 2021, 6:17 PM IST

