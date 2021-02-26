Navigation
‘The National Medical Commission will bring great transparency,’ says PM Modi
National News

The government is transforming the entire medical education and healthcare sector and the National Medical Commission would bring great transparency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. “Friends we are transforming the entire medical education and healthcare sector,” he said addressing the 33rd convocation of the state-run Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University through video conferencing.

The National Medical Commission would bring great transparency and also rationalize norms to set up new medical colleges, he noted. “It will also improve the quality and availability of human resources in this sector.” During the last six years, MBBS seats increased by more than 30,000, which is a rise of more than 50 per cent from 2014. The number of Post Graduate seats increased by 24,000 which is a rise of around 80 per cent from 2014.

In 2014, there were six AIIMS in the country. “In the last six years, we have approved 15 more AIIMS across the country

