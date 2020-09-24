Reflecting the minimalist philosophy that underpins New Ghost, highlights of this
transformative motor car are listed in short form below. Full details are available at
thenewghost.com
The most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce yet
Succeeds the most successful product in the marque’s 116-year history
Reflects ‘Post Opulent’ design philosophy, rejecting superficial expressions of
wealth
Built on rigid aluminum Rolls-Royce spaceframe architecture
All-wheel drive and all-wheel steering for unprecedented poise and
surefootedness World first Planar suspension system significantly increases
agility and effortlessness Equipped with hallmark 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12
engine, delivering 571PS and 850nm For effortless egress, doors now
electrically open as well as close
Interior components tuned to specific resonant frequency to create a sense of
serenity Down lit Pantheon grille discreetly illuminates Rolls-Royce iconography
Illuminated Fascia debuts featuring Ghost nameplate surrounded by more than
850 stars