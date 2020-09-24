Reflecting the minimalist philosophy that underpins New Ghost, highlights of this

transformative motor car are listed in short form below. Full details are available at

thenewghost.com

The most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce yet

Succeeds the most successful product in the marque’s 116-year history

Reflects ‘Post Opulent’ design philosophy, rejecting superficial expressions of

wealth

Built on rigid aluminum Rolls-Royce spaceframe architecture

All-wheel drive and all-wheel steering for unprecedented poise and

surefootedness World first Planar suspension system significantly increases

agility and effortlessness Equipped with hallmark 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12

engine, delivering 571PS and 850nm For effortless egress, doors now

electrically open as well as close

Interior components tuned to specific resonant frequency to create a sense of

serenity Down lit Pantheon grille discreetly illuminates Rolls-Royce iconography

Illuminated Fascia debuts featuring Ghost nameplate surrounded by more than

850 stars