The news of Covishield (Oxford vaccine-Serum institute of vaccine) vaccine being recommended by Subject expert committee is a big gift for the Indians on this new year day says Clinical Trial Expert, Dr Subhrajyoti Bhowmick By admin - January 2, 2021

Reacting to the recommendation of the expert committee on Covishield, Dr Subhrajyoti Bhwomick said, "The news of Covishield (Oxford vaccine-Serum institute of vaccine)vaccine being recommended by Subject expert committee is a big gift for the Indians on this new year day."He further added, "The recommendation will lead to emergency authorization of Covishield in India which will lead to the initiation of vaccination of front line warriors in next few weeks. During emergency authorization, every participant receiving the vaccine will need to sign an informed consent document which would clearly discuss the possible side effects of the vaccine. However the vaccine recipients need to maintain physical distancing, wear proper mask and sanitize their hands regularly for the next 6-8 weeks in order for the immunity to grow fully against Covid19 post vaccination."