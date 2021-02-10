The person would go to the floor of the train if a little! Female constable saved his life! Viral Video | woman constable at Visakhapatnam Railway station rescued a passenger falling under a moving train pb | national

If there was no female constable, the person would not have survived. Check out the awesome video

# Visakhapatnam: The value of life is much higher than time. Do not rush on the road. Drive carefully, if you are late. Remember the family is waiting for you at home. All these words can be seen on the streets. Occasionally this type of board is seen hanging in crowded areas. Where repeated warnings are given. Crossing the road at the risk of life is also forbidden. But how many others listen to him or mean! And because they don’t remember these things on the street, many dangers happen.

Serving Humanity First: An alert RPF woman constable of “Meri Saheli” team at Visakhapatnam Railway station rescued a passenger falling under a moving train. The episode was caught on the body-worn camera of RPF personnel. pic.twitter.com/05FJvP8Xju

– Ministry of Railways (ailRailMinIndia) February 10, 2021

Sometimes it is heard that someone has been involved in an accident while crossing the road with a phone in his ear. Someone has died under the wheels of a moving train. All of this is for carelessness and haste. One such incident took place at Visakhapatnam railway station recently. The train is going over the station. But the train is not supposed to stop at that station. But suddenly a man came running from the station to get on this moving train. At first he threw his bag into the train compartment. Then he jumped up by himself. And then the person’s foot slips. A female constable was present at the station at that time. He is also a member of the “Mary Saheli” team. When he saw the man falling, he ran away. He immediately pulled the man away.

Seeing the female constable running away, more police came. He used to scold the person. Even after repeated warnings, everyone got angry when the train caught like this. This video was recorded on a camera mounted on the station. The Ministry of Railways shared the video on Twitter today. And the woman thanked the policeman for his work. Many people have already watched the video. Everyone praised the officer.

Published by:Piya Banerjee First published:February 10, 2021, 6:34 PM IST

