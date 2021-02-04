The school will open on February 12, students and teachers must abide by this government guideline kolkata

Navigation
The school will open on February 12, students and teachers must abide by this government guideline
Schools will be opened across the state from February 12. However, there will be school classes for all classes from ninth to twelfth. Education Minister Perth Chatterjee has already said so. The state school education department issued a 26-page guideline on Thursday. The guidelines describe in detail what action schools should take, what responsibilities teachers should have, what responsibilities head teachers should have, what responsibilities district school inspectors should have, and the role of administration.

