The smell of gunpowder in the air in the last few months before the election, warns the police Kolkata Police warns officers to take proper action before Bengal Elections 2021 | kolkata

Kolkata Police's message to pull the rush with a firm hand

#Kolkata: Shootouts are on the rise as elections approach In the last two months, there have been a series of shootouts in Kolkata and adjoining areas Sometimes there are clashes between political parties, sometimes there are factional clashes in the neighborhoods and sometimes there are problems with promoting or occupying the area. And that is why Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma has already warned every police station in the monthly crime meeting. Lalbazar thinks that if the smuggling of illegal weapons can be stopped, any riot or shootout in the heart of the city can be curbed. That is why the mayor’s stern warning at the crime meeting, every police station must be active in suppressing the riots in their area. At the same time, the troublemakers will have to be searched

According to the Election Commission, those who cause trouble in the area are called “trouble mongers” and those who have been involved in various crimes for a long time, illegal possession of firearms, looting, and trouble for political parties have been named in the police register more than once. “History Sheeter”. Lalbazar has asked the police to focus on identifying these trouble mongers and history sheeters after investigating the major disturbances including shoot outs. The anti-hooliganism branch of Lalbazar’s intelligence department has also been asked to be active in this work Significant recent shootouts, police sources said:

2021: 8 th (8) January 2021- Shootout at Anandapur l Injured two l Promoting dispute.



Locals allege that a few rounds of gunfire were fired in Chitpur on January 22, 2021, killing one family member, Belur, January 23, 2021, bombing, one injured, BJP grassroots riots, Tangra, on the evening of January 29, 2021. One woman was allegedly beaten and threatened with a gun Locals allege firing in the air Police are investigating whether the shooting took place 2020: 29 December 2020, one shot dead in Shalimar, Howrah Returning with the bike Injured friend in the back Occupy the promoting area in the background 22 December 2020, one killed in project side shootings at Madhyamgram Occupancy of the promoting area in the background and political reasons Towards the end of October 2020 One person was injured in the shooting at Rabindra Sarani in Barabazar Howla or old mattress came to loot and shot l 6 January 2020, Barahanagar shot. Police suspect that there is a political reason behind this

As a result, the police commissionerates of the surrounding areas, including the Kolkata police, are on alert for the successive shootings. At the monthly crime meeting, the mayor directed every police station to keep a close watch on the arms trade before the elections, to stop illegal money transactions in the city, and to be active in preventing clashes in the neighborhoods. All in all, the way the shootings are happening one after the other or the way the money is coming to the city before the polls or the Kolkata police is keeping a close eye on the recovery of weapons.

Published by:Arpita Hazra First published:February 1, 2021, 9:55 AM IST

