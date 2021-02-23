‘The struggle is real’: Woman’s honest confession about going back to office again resonates with many online

After spending most of 2020 away from being physically present in office, and getting accustomed to ‘work from home’, the transition from the ‘new normal’ to business-as-usual isn’t going to be easy. Now, a video of a woman sharing her honest feelings about going back to office is winning hearts online, and people couldn’t agree more.

While WFH came with its own woes, somehow people are now getting used to the new normal. Although there are some who can’t wait to go back to office, there is still a sizeable section of people who are enjoying working from the comfort of their bedrooms. Now, in a video shared online, a woman listed out various reasons why she isn’t thrilled about the idea.

She starts the video talking about how she was disturbed to receive a mail asking opinion, how employees feel about working from office again. “Matlab ab rajai se nikal kar, naha kar, taiyar hokar, office jana padega (It means I now have to go out of the blanket, take a bath, get ready and go to office!) ”She says with a poker face on camera.

She asked the employers why they want to even do this, claiming that everyone is happy with the WFH situation. “Your revenue is increasing, you’re saving on transport costs and other facilities. Why do you want to trouble the poor,” she continued. She then goes onto to add that, she has learned to live in pajamas all day and has packed away her jeans and trousers. “Ho na paayega (it won’t be possible),” she said.

Giving some funny and witty anecdotes explaining why she prefers the current ritual, her deadpan expressions while sharing some jokes impressed many online.

Biggest fear of employees working from home. Watch till the end pic.twitter.com/Qhuj9YeT8k – PiyushTweets (@ PiyushTweets1) February 23, 2021

As the clip went viral, with many echoing her thoughts, the woman was identified as Harjas Sethi, who had shared the video a week ago on her Instagram profile, with the caption: “Mere dil ka dard”.

People loved her inferences and said it was highly relatable. But what really got thumbs up from netizens was the fact that she too caved in at the end of the video, asking her boss not to get offended by the clip. Urging not to fire her as she expressed her concerns about going back to office, Sethi in the end did add that, if required, she is ready to go anywhere and work to save her job!

