The temple in Srinagar, which has been closed for 31 years due to terrorism, was reopened with the help of local Muslims Temple in Srinagar closed due to militancy reopens after 31 years on Panchami | national

The Shital Nath temple in the Habba Kadal area of ​​Srinagar has been closed for 31 years due to the departure of Hindus in the grip of terrorism. The doors of this temple were opened for the devotees again on Tuesday, the holy day of Basant Panchami.

#Srinagar: The Shital Nath temple in the Habba Kadal area of ​​Srinagar has been closed for 31 years due to the departure of Hindus in the grip of terrorism. The doors of this temple were opened for the devotees again on Tuesday, the holy day of Basant Panchami. The people of the local Muslim community extended a helping hand Such is the report of the news agency ANI

Jammu and Kashmir: Shital Nath temple in Habba Kadal area of ​​Srinagar reopened after 31 years on the occasion of Basant Panchami yesterday. “The temple was closed due to militancy and outmigration of Hindus. Today, we decided to offer puja here,” a devotee said. pic.twitter.com/iLkdtRC3Qh – ANI ()ANI) February 16, 2021



<!–

Loading…

–>



“Local Muslims also helped us organize this puja here today. They brought puja items and helped us clean the temple,” says Ravinder Razdan, one of the organizers of the puja at Shital Nath temple in Srinagar. (16.02) pic.twitter.com/aiwgIXdYpK – ANI ()ANI) February 16, 2021

Santosh Rajadan, a devotee, came to pay his respects and said that there was huge support from the local Muslim community behind the opening of the temple. “After 31 years, the Shital Nath temple was reopened. People used to come here to worship. But Hindus left the area for terrorism. Then the temple was closed. The people of the local Muslim community helped us,” he said. Rabindra Rajdan, one of the organizers of the puja, said, “Today, the local Muslims helped us organize the puja. They brought the puja materials and cleaned the temple.

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Subhapam Saha First published:February 17, 2021, 1:28 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>