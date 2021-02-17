The temple in Srinagar, which has been closed for 31 years due to terrorism, was reopened with the help of local Muslims Temple in Srinagar closed due to militancy reopens after 31 years on Panchami | national

Navigation
The temple in Srinagar, which has been closed for 31 years due to terrorism, was reopened with the help of local Muslims
Temple in Srinagar closed due to militancy reopens after 31 years on Panchami

Temple in Srinagar closed due to militancy reopens after 31 years on Panchami

The Shital Nath temple in the Habba Kadal area of ​​Srinagar has been closed for 31 years due to the departure of Hindus in the grip of terrorism. The doors of this temple were opened for the devotees again on Tuesday, the holy day of Basant Panchami.

#Srinagar: The Shital Nath temple in the Habba Kadal area of ​​Srinagar has been closed for 31 years due to the departure of Hindus in the grip of terrorism. The doors of this temple were opened for the devotees again on Tuesday, the holy day of Basant Panchami. The people of the local Muslim community extended a helping hand Such is the report of the news agency ANI


Santosh Rajadan, a devotee, came to pay his respects and said that there was huge support from the local Muslim community behind the opening of the temple. “After 31 years, the Shital Nath temple was reopened. People used to come here to worship. But Hindus left the area for terrorism. Then the temple was closed. The people of the local Muslim community helped us,” he said. Rabindra Rajdan, one of the organizers of the puja, said, “Today, the local Muslims helped us organize the puja. They brought the puja materials and cleaned the temple.

