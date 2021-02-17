The vaccine is not working properly! South Africa wants to return 1 million jogs to the Serum Institute | coronavirus-latest-news

The Corona vaccine from the Serum Institute of India has been sent not only to the country but also abroad

# Cape Town: Within a week, South Africa wants to return the Covid vaccine from India’s Seram Institute, according to an all-India news agency. The South African government is seeking to ban the use of the special vaccine AstraZeneca in the country’s corona vaccination project. South Africa’s health minister says the Serum Institute vaccine is not doing much to combat the type of corona variant found in the country. Experiments on the human body have shown that the estrogen vaccine is less effective in combating the 501Y.V2 coronavirus variant of the coronavirus in South Africa.

AstraZeneca also reported that their vaccines were able to develop a mild resistance to a special type of coronavirus that is growing in South Africa. According to a study by the University of South African University in WhitewaterSand and the University of Oxford.

In a few days, the South African government is going to start a corona vaccination program in the country For now, it has been decided that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be used to vaccinate health workers. But that will be the condition, by research

The World Health Organization has also approved the immediate use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Corona vaccine. Last week, 1 lakh covid vaccine doses reached 7 in South Africa Another 5 lakh doses of vaccine is expected to reach the country in the future as well However, the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the South African government’s vaccination program has raised eyebrows over whether the increased dose should be sent there. Serum Institute 6 did not comment on this

Published by:Pooja Basu First published:February 17, 2021, 8:39 AM IST

