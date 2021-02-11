This 84-year-old man has preserved over 100 exotic pickling mango varieties for 12 years. national

His wife has made him worthy in this work. He brought mangoes around the village. His wife made pickles from that mango.

#Karnataka: He is called the king of fruits. Mango is the national fruit of the country. The heart is filled with the taste, smell, juice and color of this fruit. The taste buds are satisfied. As soon as summer comes, the king of fruits appears in our diet with its various species, different tastes and different smells.

Himsagar, Golapkhas, Langra, Bombay, Amrapali are some of his beautiful names. Again, there are many mangoes that are twelve mesas. Available all year round. There are many mangoes that are sweet in raw. There are many mangoes which are sour even when ripe. Some mango chutney is good, some pickles are good for me, some mangoes are just good to eat. There are many such mango species which are rare. There are some that sit to be ruined due to lack of conservation.

That’s why 64-year-old Beluru Subhanna Hegde has been working to preserve the mango species for the past 12 years. However, he collected only pickled mango species. In this way he has saved about 100 species. The old man is a resident of Belur area of ​​Sagar taluk in Shivamagga district of Karnataka. He has made pickles with the already preserved mango species. The rest of the mango is cultivated in his own garden.

For the past decade, he has traveled all over the Western Ghats. Went to at least 100 villages. And his wife has made him worthy in this work. He brought mangoes around the village. His wife first made pickles from that mango. If the practice is good, the old man goes in search of trees in that area again. He collected the specific mango trees and brought them. Then plant it in your garden. There is not much space in his garden. Yet he has planted many rare species of pickled mango orchards around his home in Hegde. It also has 10 rarest species. Every taste and smell is completely different.



The Indian Institute of Horticultural Research has honored Hegde for his outstanding work.

Published by:Simli Raha First published:February 11, 2021, 12:24 PM IST

