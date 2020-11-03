This festive season turn on the celebration with the classic Zippo ‘Click’

With festivities just around the corner, celebrations are set to take over, with a bit of happiness and cheer being just the thing we need in our lives right now. The season is even more joyous in India where the celebrations cut across the geographical boundaries and you see happiness all around. But these rituals are never complete without the customary exchange of gifts. To accentuate the festive spirit, we bring to you the Zippo Windproof Lighters that make for the perfect present.

The stunning Zippo Windproof Lighters come in a wide variety of designs featuring all metal builds and immaculate detailing that will surely impress anyone who lays eyes on them. With their signature “Click” the lighters remind you of the long running Zippo legacy every time you open them. All this packed with Zippo’s lifetime warranty make these lighters the gift of a lifetime and a constant reminder of what they mean to you.

Let this festive season bring joy and happiness to your loved ones by gifting them a Zippo Windproof lighter. Choose from an array of new designs available on the Zippo India website http://www.zippo.in/.