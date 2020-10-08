This T – 20 drinks are on the house at Lounge & Bar by Royal China

Cricket is a sport that ties all of us in an undeniable tradition that will never get old and this much-awaited tournament season is what we wait for with bated breath, during which we get together to watch the game and indulge in scrumptious bites and delectable food that keep the spirits up.

Lounge & Bar by Royal China is an upscale lounge, with a mix of great food, music, drinks and ambience and watching the T-20 live with friends and family with an irresistible offer and an ambience of a kind shall surely be a fabulous experience for guests. The outlet has curated a special IPL menu which is available till 8th November, 2020

While cheering for their favorite teams, patrons can enjoy a selection of flavorsome signature dishes from the special IPL menu curated at Lounge & Bar by Royal China. The vegetarian offerings on the menu include –‘Fried Classic Soft Corn Curd’, ‘Salt And Pepper Silken Tofu’, ‘Potato Sesame Toast’, ‘Crispy Corn Szechuan Style’, ‘Wild Mushroom Crystal Dumpling’, ‘Turnip Cake With Burnt Garlic’, ‘Vegetable Spring Roll’ and ‘Pan Fried Vegetable Gyoza’, while the non -vegetarian offerings include – ‘Smoked Shredded Chicken’, ‘Mongolian Fried Chicken’, ‘Chicken With Dry Red Chilli’, ‘Salt And Pepper Calamari’, ‘Sliced Fish In Chilli Oil And Spring Onion’, ‘Prawn And Chive Dumpling’, ‘Prawn And Mushroom Dumpling’, ‘Steamed Wontons Soya Chilli’, ‘Chicken And Chive Dumpling’, ‘Steamed Wontons Soya Chilli’, ‘Chicken And Chive Dumpling’, ‘Crab Meat Dumpling’, ‘Har Gow Dumpling’ and ‘Spare Ribs In Black Bean Sauce’.

Drinks are on the house, as guests can enjoy a complimentary alcoholic beverage with every food dish ordered from the special IPL menu.

All hygiene and safety measures are being adhered to at the lounge for cricket lovers to enjoy the matches in a safe and eclectic atmosphere.

In this power-packed 20-20 cricket season, the best place to enjoy the excitement of a 20 over power-hitting game of cricket is the classic and stylish Lounge & Bar by Royal China. So all you cricket frenzies, gather your squad and be there.

QUICK FACTS

Address: 10/3 Elgin Road, Forum Courtyard, 4th floor, Kolkata-700020

Date: Till 8th November (Not valid on holidays and weekends)

Time: 12 noon to 11:30 pm

Meal for two: Rs 2,500 plus exclusive alcohol (inclusive of taxes)

For reservations: 033 40082121/9292, 8420085555