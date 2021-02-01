This time Deepak Haldar, who is close to Shovan, left all the posts of Trinamool, when in Padmasana? | kolkata

#Kolkata: Diamond Harbor MLA Deepak Haldar resigned from all the posts of the party by sending a letter to Speedpost. Deepak’s resignation letter reached the Trinamool Bhavan of Tapsia on Monday afternoon.

The distance between the party and Diamond Bar MLA Deepak had increased for a long time. It is alleged that Deepak M, who worked for the organization in South 24 Parganas, could not enter his area recently. Meanwhile, the speculation escalated when he went to meet Shovon Chatterjee. Many assumed that the departure of Shovan’s follower Deepak was almost inevitable. Faced with the show-cause, Deepak, however, said that it was a courtesy call. But in the end the speculation came true.

Sources said Deepak Haldar may join the BJP at the Baruipur fair tomorrow. Shuvendu Adhikari and Mukul Roy will be on the stage in his joining episode. Shuvendu Adhikari made a noteworthy comment in this regard. Announcing the date from Howrah, he said that the BJP would be divided in the Trinamool’s Kolkata and South 24 Parganas. Therefore, many assumed that Shuvendu was talking about Deepak.

But sources said Shovon Chatterjee will not be present at tomorrow’s meeting. He will represent the BJP in a procession in Behala. In that case, Deepak will sit in Padmasana without Shovon.

Note that in the South 24 Parganas, the BJP practically collapsed in the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP was looking for a way to crack down on Abhishek’s reign. The Gerua camp considers Shovon Chattopadhyay to be the most reliable figure in that work, and the grassroots return, the loyal follower Deepak can be his shield, like the political circles.

Published by:Arka Deb First published:February 1, 2021, 3:24 PM IST

