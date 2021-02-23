Tiger Woods taken to hospital after California car crash

Golf star Tiger Woods was injured Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County, authorities said.

Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w – LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Woods was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff’s department said.

A KABC-TV helicopter over the scene of Woods’ accident showed a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged. Air bags appeared to be deployed. The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.

Pictures are being broadcast in LA of the car in which Woods was traveling. It appears to be a Genesis Invitational courtesy vehicle, from the tournament he has just hosted pic.twitter.com/swwwUCF9FZ – Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) February 23, 2021

Woods, whose first name is Eldrick, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:15 am Tuesday, officials said.

A sheriff’s department spokeswoman said Woods’ representatives would address his injuries.

BREAKING: Tiger Woods transported to hospital with injuries following vehicle crash with “major damage,” LA County Sheriff’s Dept. says. pic.twitter.com/hxcGYAig8D – MSNBC (SMSNBC) February 23, 2021

A call to Woods’ agent went to voice mail.