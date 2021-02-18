Navigation
Tikait to be in Yavatmal as scheduled, SKM applies for permission to hold kisan mahapanchayat again
Tikait to be in Yavatmal as scheduled, SKM applies for permission to hold kisan mahapanchayat again

2 min read


THE SAMYUKTA Kisan Morcha (SKM), which was denied permission to hold its proposed ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ on February 20 in Yavatmal, has applied for fresh permission for holding the program after agreeing to terms and conditions set by the authorities.

Sandip Gidde, Maharashtra coordinator of the SKM, told The Indian Express, “We were told that we can’t hold the proposed rally due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. But we are determined to hold it and have applied afresh to Yavatmal Superintendent of Police seeking permission with all restrictions required to be followed. We are ready to hold it even with two persons in attendance. But we will hold it all the same. ”

Gidde warned, “If they deny us permission again, then we will go ahead and hold a sit-in (thiyya) in front of the collector’s office,” adding, “Hal chalane wala hath nahin jodega (one who holds the plow will not fold his hands). ”

Gidde said, “Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait will be in Yavatmal as scheduled and will take part in the program on February 20. ”

Gidde also said, “The MVA government should politicize the issue. Several such mahapanchayats have been held in states like UP, Rajasthan and Haryana. So, Maharashtra should also allow it when we are ready to follow all rules and regulations. ”

